Introducing GeoEconomic Lens: Viewing the Economy Through the Lens of Geopolitics

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A New Product From Geopolitical Futures for Businesses, Executives and Investors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geopolitical Futures (GPF), the forecasting company led by internationally renowned geopolitical strategist and best-selling author George Friedman, has introduced a new product that provides actionable economic intelligence for businesses and investors.

GeoEconomic Lens views a nation’s economy through the perspective of geopolitics to examine and predict the impact on trade routes, energy alliances and prices, financial power, transportation, supply chains, logistics and international industries.

Using GPF’s unique method and model as well as Antonia Colibasanu’s methodology for analyzing major economic trends, Lens helps you understand not just what is happening but how global power dynamics shape economic stability, dependency, and opportunity.

As outlined by GPF’s Chief Geoeconomist, Antonia Colibasanu, “Our geopolitical model is a flywheel for economic risk analysis others miss. Knowing what to expect geopolitically allows us to study and predict the economic consequences and the future of these sectors.”

Each month GeoEconomic Lens covers global, regional and sectoral economic issues in depth, with mid-month updates and the ability to contact an analyst for a more customized product.

The Executive Summary makes it easy to see what GPF considers important that month so busy executives can focus on regions or industry sectors that are meaningful to them and their business.

Each issue highlights a Feature article on important geoeconomic items such as

“Is There an Impending Global Food Crisis?” (May 2026)

“The Truth About Inflation” (June 2026)

The Regional Outlook section covers topics such as “Vietnam, Australia and the Art of Hedging” and The Monthly Recap examines in various regions what changes are taking place in economic structures as a result of geopolitical impacts.

In Geoeconomic Transformations, Antonia Colibasanu examines the major global economic trends shaped by geopolitical forces, as well as how these trends may influence the major geopolitical events of the future.

One of the subscribers’ favorite sections is The Month Ahead, that poses key questions and issues to watch for the coming month that investors and business executives need to know.

A main goal of GeoEconomic Lensis to help guide executives and investors to know where to focus their time and resources. Our global team of expert analysts break down the most critically important economic consequences of what’s happening geopolitically in the world.

When asked how this product adds more unique value than the numerous other geopolitical and economic publications available, George Friedman said “Our focus on the geoeconomic indicators of a nation’s power is guided by our geopolitical forecasting model with an over 25 year track record of correct predictions. It is also presented with the accessible style we are known for at Geopolitical Futures, analyzing and forecasting complex concepts in a way that is easy to understand.”

A short list of Friedman’s track record includes his 2009 book, “The Next 100 Years: A Forecast for the 21st Century,” where he made these geopolitical predictions that:

- Russia would invade Ukraine in the early 2020s,

- China’s economy would slow to lower growth GDP and economic challenges would arise due to its dependency on exports

- the United States would undergo internal chaos in the 2020-2030 decade which is part of the normal 50 year cycle of socio-economic change when America reinvents itself.

A short list of Colibasanu’s track record on geoeconomics:

- The global economy would fragment rather than return to pre-2020 globalization.

Her broader prediction made in September 2021 was that trade, finance, energy and technology would be reorganized around security concerns.

- Economic security would become a state priority.

She argued that states would increasingly use economic tools for political goals and would need to reduce one-sided dependencies.

- Inflation would not be only “temporary” or monetary.

In September 2021, she linked inflation to energy, semiconductors, supply-chain disruption, freight costs, fuel prices, labor shortages and food prices — before the 2022 inflation shock fully unfolded.

The next issue of GeoEconomic Lens will be published on Wednesday, July 8 with the Feature article titled “The Coming Defense Boom.”

Receive via email the FREE pdf of the inaugural issue (May 2026) of GeoEconomic Lens.

About Geopolitical Futures: Geopolitical Futures, LLC was founded in 2015 by George Friedman with the purpose of serving a segment of society, which we call the learned public, who is eager to understand the world as it is. We are non-ideological and study the rigorous application of geopolitics: the political, economic, military and geographic dimensions that are the foundation of nations. We are a Texas-based company with an international staff working from many countries. We have no office and invest in people and minds, not buildings. We are totally supported by subscriptions and are bound by no one but our readers.

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