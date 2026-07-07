Griebel receives conservation association officer of the year award

Sgt. Steve Griebel, state conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), received the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement’s Officer of the Year award for the State of Iowa, during their annual meeting, held this summer in Okoboji, June 21-24.

Sgt. Griebel serves as field training officer and has mentored numerous officers in the field. He has been a leader within the Department serving on teams reviewing hunting and fishing regulations, and developing curriculum for state conservation officers on park related rules and code, and provides law enforcement expertise on timber enforcement in coordination with the forestry section.

Sgt. Griebel, assigned to Woodbury County, has been with the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau since 2007.