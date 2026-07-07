Iowa fisheries research biologist recognized as 2026 Fisheries Biologist of the Year

Iowa DNR Fish Culture Research Biologist, Alan Johnson recently received the Midwest Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (MAFWA) Fisheries Biologist of the Year award for his decades of research to advance the science of fish culture and improve fish conservation efforts.

The MAFWA Awards Program recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations, and partnerships advancing fish and wildlife conservation across the Midwest. Each year, the program honors excellence in leadership, innovation, research, education, and public service that support natural resource management.

Based at the Rathbun Fish Hatchery, Johnson is the team leader of the Iowa DNR Fish Culture Research Team. He has introduced cutting edge protocols and technology to Iowa’s hatcheries to increase production efficiency.

“Alan’s persistent can-do attitude and remarkable level of productivity and foresight has earned him recognition as a visionary scientist and leader,” said Jay Rudacille, DNR Warm and Coolwater Fish Culture supervisor. “By integrating rigorous science with practical hatchery applications, he has advanced the science of fish culture while ensuring that Iowa’s fisheries remain healthy and productive for future generations of anglers.”

Johnson’s technical breakthroughs in walleye culture research have shaped the landscape of modern warm and coolwater fish culture. For his entire career, Johnson has been developing techniques, procedures and environments to enhance the successful transition of walleye fry and 2-inch fingerlings to a pelleted diet. These changes have been instrumental to growing and stocking large numbers of 8-to-10-inch advanced walleye fingerlings each year. For the past 10 years, Johnson has been adapting these techniques to more water-efficient culture systems that are growing in popularity and seen as the future of the Iowa DNR’s warm and coolwater hatcheries.

“Throughout his 25-year career, Alan has advanced the aquaculture technical capabilities of the Iowa DNR and mentored biologists across North America to improve fish conservation efforts,” Rudacille said.