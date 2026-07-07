Louisiana State Police Detectives Investigating Mansfield Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

Mansfield – On July 7, 2026, at approximately 3:44 a.m., Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on U.S. Highway 171 near U.S. Highway 84 in Mansfield. Detectives are working to process the scene and gather further information.

This is an active investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]