Connected Horse Receives Community Grant from Three Valleys Community Foundation to Expand Social Prescribing Program

Workshops at the Pleasanton Barn

Sensory Engagement Kit At-Home Program

Horses are a vital part of the program

The grant will expand Connected Horse's Social Prescribing Engagement Program, increasing access to community resources that support healthier aging.

"This grant from Three Valleys Community Foundation recognizes the work we do and the community we serve," said Paula Hertel, MSW, of Connected Horse.”
— Paula Hertel
PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Horse Receives Community Health Grant from Three Valleys Community Foundation to Expand Social Prescribing Engagement Program

Connected Horse, a nonprofit organization offering equine-assisted programs for people living with dementia and their care partners, has been selected as a recipient of a 2026 Community Health Impact Grant from Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF). The grant will support Connected Horse's Social Prescribing Engagement Program, bringing the therapeutic value of horses and barn themed sensory engagement programs to individuals and families navigating the challenges of dementia in the greater east bay region.

Social prescribing is an approach to health and wellbeing that connects people to non-clinical, community-based activities and support — recognizing that what happens outside a clinic often matters just as much as what happens inside one. Connected Horse's Social Prescribing Engagement Program pairs this framework with the unique relational capacity of horses, creating meaningful experiences that can reduce isolation, support emotional regulation, and strengthen the bonds between people living with dementia and those who care for them. This grant will allow us to offer:
1. In-Person Weekly Workshops - The barn workshops consist of three weekly sessions and span nine hours total per person. The activities include sensory, mindfulness walks, group support, and equine-guided activities, such as observing the herd, grooming, and at-liberty exercises with horses.
2. Barn at Home Sensory Engagement Program – an individual kit containing carefully curated sensory experience activities to spark the imagination, engagement, and emotional memory. Activities include: smells from the Barn like hay, leather, and oats; views of the Barn including storytelling prompts and photos of the landscape, horses and barn equipment; Artist in Progress including adult appropriate coloring and creative arts and crafts; and Horsing Around which includes physical activities utilizing items from the barn such as lead ropes, grooming brushes, and saddles.
3. Virtual World Barn Access – In collaboration with Mentia Health, this virtual world engagement application is designed to enhance engagement and self-agency using an avatar participating in the virtual barn. The program gives participants the ability to activate the avatar to clean the barn, listen to music, halter and groom the horse, and watch her play in the pasture with the goats and dogs.

"This grant from the Three Valleys Community Foundation is a meaningful recognition of the work we do and the community we serve," said Paula Hertel, MSW, of Connected Horse. "Horses have a remarkable ability to meet people where they are — without judgment, without pressure. This kind of engagement and presence can be profoundly meaningful. This funding allows us to reach more families in search of this kind of support.”

About Connected Horse
Connected Horse is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, as well as the family members and care partners who support them. Through equine-assisted programs grounded in research and delivered with compassion, Connected Horse creates opportunities for connection, joy, and dignity at every stage of the dementia journey. www.ConnectedHorse.org
About Three Valleys Community Foundation
Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) is a Pleasanton-based nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to strengthening the Tri-Valley region through inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, and collaborative action. 3VCF connects donors with community nonprofits across Alameda and Contra Costa counties, working to improve the quality of life and community health — physical, mental, economic, and environmental — throughout its service area, which includes Alamo, Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Sunol. The Foundation's annual Community Health Impact Grants are funded through its Power of Collaboration Corporate Challenge campaign. Learn more at 3VCF.org.
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Dagmar Spichale
Connected Horse
+1 415-377-0934
Dagmar@connectedhorse.org

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Dagmar Spichale
Connected Horse
+1 415-377-0934 Dagmar@connectedhorse.org
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Connected Horse
2351 Sunset Blvd Suite 170-143
Rocklin, California, 95765
United States
+1 415-730-7500
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Connected Horse Hosts 3rd Annual “Lassos with Love” Fundraiser to Support Care Partners and People Impacted by Dementia Through Equine-Assisted Programs September 7, 2025 | Pleasanton, CA Pleasanton, CA – Connected Horse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by cognitive changes and dementia and their care partners through equine-assisted programs, is proud to announce its 3rd annual Lassos with Love fundraiser. The event will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:30 PM at beautiful Five Star Equestrian in Pleasanton, California. This special afternoon will include a stunning live performance by Kansas Carradine, renowned equestrian performer and niece of actor Keith Carradine and her special horse Dude as well as the riders at Five Star. Guests will be welcomed with a horse greeting reception, enjoy a scenic al fresco tasting, and have the opportunity to bid in both silent and live auctions featuring luxury travel, exclusive experiences, and one-of-a-kind items. Among the most powerful moments of the event will be the voices of Carla Preyer, caregiver and featured subject in the acclaimed documentary Facing the Wind, and Tammy and Paul Maida, long-time Connected Horse program participants and advocates. Tammy shares, “It was the first time I truly felt accepted after my diagnosis.” Connected Horse will honor her and her husband with the 2025 Impact Award for their courage, advocacy, and leadership. Preyer, who will also deliver poignant remarks, brings a message of resilience and hope in the face of her caregiving challenges. Her journey, featured in Facing the Wind, exemplifies the strength and connection at the heart of the Connected Horse mission. Why It Matters Many of us know first-hand the challenges of memory loss and dementia. As rates of dementia continue to rise, with close to 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias—the need for innovative, community-based support programs is more urgent than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 caregivers report feeling socially isolated, and many face high levels of emotional, financial, and physical strain. Connected Horse addresses these challenges by providing free, research-based equine experiences that help to reduce stress, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of belonging – and reintroduce fun and laughter. Programs like these are critical to improving quality of life and restoring connection for both those diagnosed with cognitive challenges and those who love and support them. Funds raised from Lassos with Love will support: 18 weeks of no-charge workshops in Pleasanton, Calistoga and new barns in California Scholarships to train partner barns across the U.S. Continuation of the Barn at Community outreach program Live Auction Highlights Include: Ultimate Travel Experience – A curated collection of unforgettable getaways, including a luxury cruise, a week in Provence, a Del Mar coastal estate escape, and a cozy Lake Tahoe retreat HeartMath Coaching Session – A one-on-one coaching experience with Kansas Carradine, certified HeartMath facilitator Forge Pizza Truck Party – Host a party for 20 guests with a wood-fired pizza truck at the location of your choice Exquisite Custom Jewelry – Handcrafted fine jewelry blending timeless elegance with contemporary design This is more than an event – it’s a way to support impactful programs. “By supporting Lassos with Love, you are helping bring hope, connection, and healing to families navigating cognitive changes and dementia,” said co-founder Paula Hertel. “Our equine-guided programs, backed by research from Stanford University and UC Davis, are designed to reduce isolation and build resilience.” About Connected Horse Connected Horse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Northern California that provides equine-assisted workshops, sensory engagement kits, and facilitator training to support people living with cognitive changes and their care partners. All programs are offered at no cost and are grounded in research demonstrating measurable benefits to mood, sleep, social connection, and emotional well-being. Event Details Lassos with Love Sunday, September 7, 2025 2:00 – 4:30 PM Five Star Equestrian, Pleasanton, CA Tickets & More Info: www.connectedhorse.org Media Contact Sharon@connectedhorse.org Lisa@connectedhorse.org

https://connectedhorse.org/lassos-with-love/

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