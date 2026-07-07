Ag Commissioner delivers flowers in honor of Kentucky-Grown Cut Flower Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2026) – A bit of sunshine in the form of some fresh cut flowers were handed out to students and staff at Stewart Home and School in Frankfort Monday to celebrate July as Kentucky-Grown Cut Flower Month.





“The beauty Kentucky’s cut-flower industry adds to our great state is measured in more than dollars,” Commissioner Shell said. “Flowers, especially those grown in Kentucky, can brighten up a day, celebrate milestones, and speak when words are inadequate. In July, we celebrate what Kentucky’s farmer-florists provide for consumers. Having the chance to provide that little bit of sunshine to some special people today, really emphasizes the power of flowers.”





Sunflowers, zinnias, peonies, and an assortment of greenery was donated by three Kentucky cut-flower farms including Double H Farms and Chickapoo Farm, both out of Shelby County, and Hippie Chick Roots, out of Hart County.





Approximately 80 percent of cut flowers are imported for U.S. markets, yet Kentucky farm conditions are well-suited for high-quality commercial production. Cut flower farms have become one of the Commonwealth’s fastest-growing specialty crops, with the number of farms growing cut flowers more than doubling between 2017 and 2022.





Today, Kentucky is home to 233 commercial cut-flower farms working 220 acres and producing $2.2 million in flowers each year. Most of these farms are small, family-run operations that sell directly to their neighbors through farmers’ markets, roadside stands, florists, and online platforms.





"Most of the cut flowers Americans buy are imported, many of them traveling thousands of miles before they reach the vase,” said Trevor Terry, Kentucky Horticulture Council Executive Director. “Through the hard work of our flower farmers, Kentucky is building a fresher, local alternative. Over the past decade, the value of Kentucky's cut flower harvest grew more than 450 percent, and nearly all of it comes from small, family-owned farms. A Kentucky-grown bouquet lasts longer, keeps more money close to home, and supports a neighbor who cut those stems by hand. We're grateful to Commissioner Shell and all our friends at the Department for celebrating the farmers behind the Commonwealth's blooms."





Kentucky flower farmers have built two marketing collectives, the Kentucky Flower Market and the Southern Kentucky Floral Exchange, that together connect more than 50 farms with florists and consumers across the state. Since 2023, the Southern Kentucky Floral Exchange has sold more than 182,000 Kentucky-grown stems.





"At Kentucky Flower Market, we believe flower farmers should spend more time in the field than behind the wheel,” said Kayla Carey with Kentucky Flower Market. “This Kentucky Cut Flower Month, we're proud to celebrate the more than 30 Kentucky flower farms we support by connecting them with florists and flower lovers through one marketplace, helping growers spend less time selling and more time growing."





"The Southern Kentucky Floral Exchange is proud to celebrate Kentucky Cut Flower Month and the growers behind Kentucky's rapidly expanding cut flower industry,” said Jennifer Spurling with Southern Kentucky Floral Exchange. “Since 2023, our network of more than 20 farms has sold over 182,000 Kentucky-grown stems, creating new opportunities for local farmers while connecting consumers and florists with fresh, locally grown flowers. Every purchase supports Kentucky farm families and strengthens our local economy."





To help customers find Kentucky operations, the UK Center for Crop Diversification (CCD) has produced an interactive, online map at https://uk-horticulture.github.io/KY-Cut-Flowers/. New farms are being added frequently and there may even be a flower farm close to you that doesn’t yet appear on the map.





For images of the event, click here.