Truss Establishes Legal Entity in Kyrgyzstan to Expand Global Hiring Capabilities

Truss has expanded its global hiring capabilities with a new legal entity in Kyrgyzstan.

Strategic expansion unlocks access to deep talent pool in Kyrgyzstan with Truss employer of record services

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truss has created an end-to-end global hiring platform with employer of record (EOR) services that cater to growing tech companies that hire talented developers, engineers, analysts, and other tech professionals in emerging markets in Central Asia and the Caucasus region. To expand its capabilities and provide increased access to global talent, Truss has established a legal entity in Kyrgyzstan. With this legal entity in place, Truss gains the ability to better support clients hiring talented tech professionals in this emerging market while maintaining an efficient hiring process, legal compliance with local labor laws, and seamless operations.Kyrgyzstan continues to establish itself as an emerging tech market in Central Asia with a deep, rich talent pool that provides a competitive advantage for hiring tech companies based in the United States and other parts of the world. In addition to a deep talent pool that is built on a strong educational system with tech-focused career paths, Kyrgyzstan provides hiring companies with lower employment costs, government support in the form of the High Technology Park, Digital Nomad Visas that promote efficient hiring and tax incentives, and a convenient global time zone that facilitates easy communication and collaboration.This global expansion by Truss opens the door to Kyrgyzstan as a rapidly growing tech market and provides valuable support for established tech companies and tech startups in search of premier talent with lower employment costs. With an end-to-end global hiring solution in Kyrgyzstan, Truss helps U.S.-based tech companies find, recruit, hire, onboard, and manage remote employees and payroll, while maintaining compliance with local employment laws as an employer of record and serving as a local support system in the country. In short—Truss makes global hiring simpler and more accessible for global tech companies.Companies interested in hiring in Kyrgyzstan can learn more at hiretruss.com , by calling 800-274-3864, or by emailing Founder and Managing Partner Julia Collins at julia@hiretruss.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.