Sea Oaks Home Sales Jump 44% in Vero Beach's First Half, Vero Premier Properties Unveils New Site

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Sea Oaks Home Sales Rise 44% in Vero Beach's First Half as Vero Premier Properties, Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Launches New Site

The market didn't cool at Sea Oaks, it widened. Sales rose 44 percent, the luxury ceiling held, and buyers now have one home base to see it all.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ** Sea Oaks Home Sales Rise 44% in Vero Beach's First Half, Even as the Median Price Falls***Vero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, pairs the first-half data with the launch of https://seaoakshomesverobeach.com/ , the one source for everything Sea Oaks*Thirty-nine homes closed at Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club in the first half of 2026, a 44 percent increase over the 27 closings recorded in the same period a year earlier, according to closed-sale data compiled by Vero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury on the Vero Beach barrier island. Dollar volume rose 24 percent to $36.4 million, even as the community's median sale price eased 9 percent to $820,000.The firm is releasing the findings alongside the launch of https://seaoakshomesverobeach.com/ , the one source for everything Sea Oaks. The platform includes neighborhood-by-neighborhood guides across Sea Oaks' enclaves, a searchable database of oceanfront and riverfront condominiums, tennis villas, cottages and townhomes, an automated home valuation tool for owners weighing a sale, and video coverage of the community's amenities."A falling median, on its own, is an ambiguous number," said Ben Bryk, Co-Founding Principal of Vero Premier Properties. "It can mean prices are down, or it can mean the mix of what's selling has changed. At Sea Oaks this year, the data points to the second explanation."The growth was concentrated beneath the community's luxury tier. Closings under $600,000 nearly doubled, from six to eleven, while sales between $600,000 and $1 million grew from ten to seventeen. Together, those two bands accounted for 72 percent of first-half closings in 2026, up from 59 percent a year earlier. The single-family median held nearly flat, slipping under 5 percent to $820,000, while the steeper move was concentrated in the condominium segment, where the median fell 18 percent to $751,893 as condominium closings climbed from 17 to 26.Sales of $1 million or more held steady at 11 transactions in both halves, and the community's highest recorded sale climbed year over year, from $2.45 million to $2.6 million."The raw count of seven-figure sales didn't retreat, and neither did the ceiling," Bryk said. "What changed was the denominator underneath it."J. Vance Brinkerhoff, Co-Founding Principal of Vero Premier Properties and Past President of the Realtors Association of Indian River County, said the shift reflects the durability of the community's fundamentals rather than any softening in its appeal. "More buyers found their way into Sea Oaks this year," Brinkerhoff said. "The marina, the courts, the beach club — none of that changed. The door just opened wider."The firm's analysis points to the barrier island's broader cash-buyer profile as a factor in that resilience. An estimated 62.7 percent of luxury transactions on the Vero Beach barrier island close in cash, a buyer base less exposed to financing costs than the national market and better positioned to move on value across a wider range of price points.Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club sits on the Vero Beach barrier island and is organized around golf, tennis and a protected marina, with beach club access for residents. Its enclaves span the mid-rise condominium buildings along Winding Oaks Circle, the villa and single-family product at Lakeside and Bent Oak Lane, and the larger detached homes along Sabal Court, Orchid Drive and Orchid Island Circle. SeaOaksHomesVeroBeach.com was built to give buyers, sellers and residents a single destination for tracking the community across every one of those neighborhoods, backed by ongoing market reporting from Vero Premier Properties.**About Vero Premier Properties**Vero Premier Properties is the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury on the Vero Beach barrier island, led by Co-Founding Principals Ben Bryk and J. Vance Brinkerhoff. Bryk brings a background in advertising sales with Cox Media and Clear Channel to the firm's marketing and growth strategy. Brinkerhoff is a Past President of the Realtors Association of Indian River County and of the Vero Beach Exchange Club, with more than three decades of civic involvement in the community. Together, the team has closed more than $1.2 billion in career sales across over 2,000 transactions, and holds RealTrends Verified Top 1.5% national standing, an Apple News Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors in Florida 2025 recognition, membership in the International Luxury Alliance across 60 global markets, and the exclusive Cleveland Clinic Preferred Physician Realtors designation in Indian River County. The firm also operates a proprietary, Apple Editors' Choice-recognized mobile app rated 4.9 stars across more than 98,000 reviews.Figures cited are drawn from closed-sale data recorded in the Realtors Association of Indian River County MLS for January 1 through June 30 of each respective year. Dollar figures reflect gross sale price. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified.**Media Contact:**Ben BrykVero Premier Properties, Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury4265 A1A, Suite 3, Vero Beach, FL 32963772-713-9455

Sea Oaks Vero Beach: Sales Rose 44% in H1 2026 as the Median Price Fell 9% for more information visit https://seaoakshomesverobeach.com/

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