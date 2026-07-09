As Virtual Speech Therapy Continues to Grow, Experts Explain What to Expect from Online Accent Reduction Therapy

Speech-language pathologists outline how virtual sessions help professionals improve speech clarity and communication confidence.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether speaking during a virtual meeting, interviewing for a new position, presenting to clients, or participating in everyday conversations, effective communication plays a critical role in both professional and personal success. As telehealth services continue to expand, speech-language pathologists are seeing growing interest in online accent reduction therapy, with many adults seeking practical ways to improve speech clarity from the comfort of their own homes.While interest in virtual accent reduction therapy has increased, many prospective clients are unsure what the process involves. According to specialists at Anywhere Speech and Language Therapy, understanding what happens during a first appointment can help individuals feel more confident about taking the first step."Many people come to us wondering if online accent modification works," said Cara Lacey-Morey, MS, CCC-SLP, clinical lead at Anywhere Speech & Language Therapy . "And it does. Online speech therapy allows us to offer evidence-based care that reduces barriers. This helps people stick with it more consistently."A Personalized Evaluation Comes FirstEvery client has unique communication goals, making the initial evaluation one of the most important parts of the therapy process.Rather than focusing solely on pronunciation, a speech-language pathologist begins by learning about the client's background, native language, profession, and everyday communication demands. Clients may discuss situations where they experience communication breakdowns, such as workplace meetings, customer interactions, college classes, healthcare settings, or public speaking engagements.The clinician also evaluates conversational speech to identify patterns that may affect intelligibility. These can include individual speech sounds, word stress, sentence rhythm, pacing, intonation, and overall speech clarity.This comprehensive assessment forms the basis of an individualized treatment plan designed around the client's personal goals rather than a standardized program.Therapy Focuses on Clear CommunicationOne of the biggest misconceptions about accent reduction therapy is that it aims to eliminate a person's accent. Speech-language pathologists emphasize that this is not the objective."Some clients wonder if they have to eliminate their accent," Lacey-Morey continues. "But that's not the goal of our program. In fact, many clients choose to keep some features of their native accent. Instead, we work to help people produce clear, precise, and confident speech."A person's accent reflects their cultural and linguistic background, and many clients wish to preserve that aspect of their identity while reducing misunderstandings during conversation.Treatment may include:• Pronunciation of English consonants and vowels• Word and sentence stress• Rhythm and connected speech• Intonation and natural speech patterns• Speech pacing• Listening and self-monitoring skills• Strategies for workplace presentations, interviews, phone calls, and virtual meetingsSessions are tailored to the communication situations each client encounters most frequently.What Happens During an Online Session?Virtual accent reduction therapy is designed to be both convenient and highly interactive.Using a secure video platform, clients meet one-on-one with a licensed speech-language pathologist. During each session, the clinician provides demonstrations, guided practice, immediate feedback, and personalized coaching.Many therapists incorporate digital learning tools such as screen sharing, visual diagrams, pronunciation models, audio recordings, and video playback. These resources allow clients to see and hear subtle differences in speech production while practicing in real time.Because therapy takes place online, clients can participate from home, work, or while traveling, eliminating commute times and making it easier to maintain a consistent therapy schedule.Practice Between Sessions Supports ProgressLike learning a musical instrument or a new language, developing new speech habits requires regular practice.Speech-language pathologists often provide individualized home exercises that reinforce the skills introduced during therapy sessions. These activities may include pronunciation drills, reading passages, conversation practice, recording short presentations, or applying newly learned techniques during everyday conversations.Consistent practice between appointments allows clients to build confidence and gradually transfer new speaking patterns into real-world situations."Our goal is for clients to use these skills naturally outside the therapy session," explained Lacey-Morey. "As they continue practicing, many notice that conversations become smoother and that they feel more comfortable participating in meetings, networking events, interviews, and other important interactions."Progress Looks Different for EveryoneThe amount of time needed to achieve communication goals varies from one person to another.Factors such as a client's native language, previous exposure to English, communication demands, consistency with practice, and individual goals all influence the pace of progress. Some clients focus on improving specific speech sounds, while others work toward greater confidence during professional presentations or leadership roles.Speech-language pathologists encourage clients to view therapy as a collaborative process built around gradual, meaningful improvement rather than perfection.Choosing an Experienced Speech-Language PathologistExperts recommend seeking care from a licensed speech-language pathologist with experience providing accent modification services. A qualified clinician can evaluate speech patterns, develop evidence-informed treatment strategies, and tailor therapy to the individual's communication goals and daily responsibilities.The flexibility of online therapy has also made specialized services more accessible, allowing clients to work with experienced clinicians regardless of where they live."As communication becomes increasingly global, many adults are looking for ways to express themselves with greater clarity while remaining authentic to who they are," said Lacey-Morey. "Online accent reduction therapy provides individualized support that helps clients communicate with confidence without asking them to leave their identity behind."Individuals interested in learning more about online accent reduction therapy or scheduling an evaluation are encouraged to contact Anywhere Speech & Language Therapy to discuss their communication goals and determine whether virtual speech therapy is the right fit. They may also review the clinic's recent report, titled " Accent Reduction Online: Who It Helps, How It Works, and What to Expect ", offered for free on their website.

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