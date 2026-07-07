DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a temporary detour of Highway 108 in Dent starting at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10, weather permitting, as railroad crews complete repairs at the crossing, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Thru-traffic will be rerouted to County Roads 85 and 35 north of Dent.
Local traffic will be able to access Highway 108 during this work, but the roadway will be closed and impassable at the railroad crossing. Thru-traffic must follow the detour route.
The work is expected to be complete Friday, July 10.
MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
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Temporary detour of Highway 108 in Dent July 8-10 for railroad repairs (July 7, 2026)
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