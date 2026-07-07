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Nighttime work scheduled July 10 at roundabouts near Moorhead, Detroit Lakes (July 7, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting at 8 p.m., overnight on July 10, weather permitting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be performing pavement preservation work at the Highway 75/County Road 12 roundabout south of Moorhead, and the Highway 59/County Road 22 roundabout south of Detroit Lakes.

rews will begin at the Highway 75/County Road 12 roundabout south of Moorhead at 8 p.m. Once they finish at this location, their operations will move to the Highway 59/County Road 22 roundabout south of Detroit Lakes, at approximately 2 a.m.

During the work, the east/west legs of each roundabout will temporarily close to all traffic for up to four hours, and drivers will need to find an alternate route. North/south traffic will encounter flaggers and pilot car. Please obey all traffic control. The work is being completed at night to minimize impacts.

All road work and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.

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Nighttime work scheduled July 10 at roundabouts near Moorhead, Detroit Lakes (July 7, 2026)

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