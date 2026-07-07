The Greatness Factory of Nashville and PCG Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch AI Clone

The Greatness Factory of Nashville and PCG Technologies' strategic partnership

AI Clone is built to work as hard as you do, supporting creators, executives, coaches, and public-facing business leaders who need to show up consistently without sacrificing hours.” — PCG Technologies President and Co-Founder Will Muse

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greatness Factory of Nashville and PCG Technologies today announced a strategic partnership to introduce AI Clone, a new cutting-edge technologytool designed to help insurance and financial services leaders and other persons of interest in other industries extend their message, content, and impact around the clock.“AI Clone is built to work as hard as you do—supporting creators, executives, coaches, and public-facing business leaders who need to show up consistently without sacrificing the hours it takes to write, record, and respond at scale,” said PCG Technologies President and Co-Founder Will Muse.Through this partnership, Muse says that clients and partners will be able to access AI. Clone to accelerate their content creation, reduce production costs, generate leads, and keep their voice working for them 24/7.“I’ve known founders of PCG Technologies Bernard Porter and Will Muse and their incredibly talented team for many years, and we’ve done many deals together. They have created something special with this new product that solves many problems. I can’t wait for our clients and partners to experience it!” said Coach Micheal Burt, Founder of The Greatness Factory and Wall Street Journal Bestseller.PCG Technologies is one of the world's leading resources in lead generation and recruiting for the insurance and financial sectors. Together with The Greatness Factory of Nashville, the organizations will make the AI Clone service available through this strategic partnership, giving clients a practical way to expand reach, increase consistency, and turn a proven message into an always-on asset.Live demos and additional details will be announced soon.About The Greatness Factory of Nashville:The Greatness Factory of Nashville helps build people and build legacies through coaching, training, and performance-focused development.About PCG Technologies:PCG Technologies provides technology-driven lead generation and recruiting systems for the insurance and financial sectors.For more information on AI Clone click on https://calendly.com/pcgdigital/30min To request an interview with Bernard Porter, Will Muse, or Coach Michael Burt, contact:

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