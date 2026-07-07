ODHS program waives tuition and fees for young people who have experienced homelessness

Young people in Oregon who have experienced homelessness and are pursuing higher education at eligible Oregon schools are eligible for the Oregon Department of Human Services, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program Tuition and Fee Waiver Program.

“College can feel out of reach for young people who have experienced homelessness, and this program tells them that Oregon knows their future is worth investing in,” said Matthew Rasmussen, manager of the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program.

“The tuition and fee waiver program means opportunity,” said Bell Cambridge, a recipient of the waiver and member of YEHP's Youth Action Board. “It is an opportunity to pursue a meaningful future and a career that I never thought possible for myself or others like me. For a long time, I believed I wasn't able or worthy enough to get the chance to pursue higher education. This program changes that. It grants youth who have been disproportionately disadvantaged a genuine chance to break the cycle. By providing access to stability and opportunity, it represents an investment in my future and a validation that my abilities and potential are not limited by my circumstances.”

Who can apply

Young people under the age of 25 who experienced unaccompanied homelessness for at least six months between ages 14 and 24, and received services when they were 16 or older from a Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program partner are eligible to apply.

There is no deadline to apply, but applicants must also have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA). They must also be enrolled in at least one course credit towards their undergraduate degree at an Oregon public university or community college and be in good academic standing.

How to apply

Visit the ODHS Resources for Youth Experiencing Homelessness webpage for more information about the waiver program and applications. Applications are available in English and Spanish.

Young people can also request help with the application from the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program.

How it works

The waiver covers tuition for academic credit courses, mandatory enrollment fees, one-time fees, and course fees for students pursuing a two-year or four-year undergraduate degree at an Oregon public university or community college. It is a waiver of last resort, meaning it waives any tuition and fees remaining after all other federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships have been applied.

Some financial aid sources such as loans, the Chaffee Education and Training Grant, and non-tuition scholarships from sources outside of the college, will not reduce the amount of tuition and fees waived.

More information

More information can be found online at the ODHS Resources for Youth Experiencing Homelessness webpage:

The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program Tuition and Fee Waiver Program is made possible by House Bill 4013 passed during the 2022 Session of the Oregon Legislature.

About the Oregon Department of Human Services

The mission of ODHS is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve wellbeing and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity.