California’s wildfire defense blasts off: Governor Newsom launches “FireSat” wildfire-detection satellites to spot blazes from space

These three satellites will use frequent high-resolution data to identify and monitor wildfires in real time — helping firefighters combat wildfires and protect life and property. Following liftoff, the satellites will undergo a three‑month commissioning and calibration period before beginning operational data delivery. The launch represents years of collaboration and innovation to improve operational wildfire readiness and enhance frontline situational awareness.

“The FireSat launch marks a transformative step toward space‑enabled wildfire intelligence, strengthening California’s resilience and demonstrating the power of global collaboration in confronting increasingly complex fire years,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler.

California, through CAL FIRE, played a foundational role in FireSat’s development, conducting early testing and concept evaluation even before EFA formally existed. That early leadership and willingness to pioneer new tools helped transform FireSat from an emerging idea into a global wildfire-intelligence capability.

“FireSat represents a fundamental shift in how we detect, understand, and respond to wildfire,” said Chris Anthony, Board Member, Earth Fire Alliance, and former CAL FIRE Chief Deputy Director. “This launch reflects years of collaboration among fire agencies, Earth Fire Alliance, philanthropy, and technology partners and marks the beginning of a new era in global wildfire intelligence.”

Leading the world in wildfire suppression technology

As the global leader in technology and innovation, California has harnessed cutting-edge tools to strengthen its wildfire response and protect communities.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the state has deployed AI-powered wildfire detection systems, expanded the ALERTCalifornia network of more than 1,000 high-definition cameras, invested in drones, satellite monitoring, real-time fire modeling, and advanced mapping technologies that help firefighters detect fires earlier, predict their spread, and deploy resources more effectively.

These technology investments complement a historic commitment to wildfire preparedness: California has nearly doubled its fire protection budget from $2 billion to $3.8 billion and invested more than $2.5 billion in wildfire resilience and forest health projects. Together, these investments are helping California fight fires faster, smarter, and more effectively while building long-term resilience against increasingly severe wildfire seasons.

Here’s a closer look at the tools driving that progress:

Eyes on the fire: UC San Diego and the State of California partnered to develop ALERTCalifornia, a statewide network of over 1,000 cameras to detect and monitor wildfires. ALERTCalifornia AI cameras have detected over 900 fires on state lands before 911 calls were made, and were named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023.

UC San Diego and the State of California partnered to develop ALERTCalifornia, a statewide network of over 1,000 cameras to detect and monitor wildfires. ALERTCalifornia AI cameras have detected over 900 fires on state lands before 911 calls were made, and were named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023. Real-time intel: The first-in-the-nation Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) provides real-time aerial intelligence, advanced fire mapping, and predictive analytics to support wildfire response for every California County. Flying over 2,000 missions since the start of the program in 2019, FIRIS and Intel 641, CAL FIRE’s aerial intelligence platform, are critical assets to help identify real-time fire mapping within minutes of ignition.

The first-in-the-nation Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) provides real-time aerial intelligence, advanced fire mapping, and predictive analytics to support wildfire response for every California County. Flying over 2,000 missions since the start of the program in 2019, FIRIS and Intel 641, CAL FIRE’s aerial intelligence platform, are critical assets to help identify real-time fire mapping within minutes of ignition. Forecasting the threat: California’s Wildfire Forecast & Threat Intelligence Integration Center (WFTIIC) is a first-of-its-kind center serving as the state’s central hub for coordinating wildfire forecasting, weather intelligence, and fire threat assessments.

California’s Wildfire Forecast & Threat Intelligence Integration Center (WFTIIC) is a first-of-its-kind center serving as the state’s central hub for coordinating wildfire forecasting, weather intelligence, and fire threat assessments. Mapping wildfire risk : Last year, California launched LiDAR (light detection and ranging) three-dimensional maps of the entire state. LiDAR maps are the gold standard for finding forest and vegetation information, helping decision-makers get a clear picture of fuel loads and wildfire risks.

: Last year, California launched LiDAR (light detection and ranging) three-dimensional maps of the entire state. LiDAR maps are the gold standard for finding forest and vegetation information, helping decision-makers get a clear picture of fuel loads and wildfire risks. World’s first redwood forest observatory: California installed the first redwood forest observatory, which consists of two research towers in Jackson Demonstration State Forest that measure the inflow and outflow of carbon dioxide, water vapor, and energy between redwoods and their environment. The flux towers provide real-time understanding of how redwoods respond to changing environmental conditions, wildfire, and management. Within the next year, aggregated measurements will be processed for public use.

California installed the first redwood forest observatory, which consists of two research towers in Jackson Demonstration State Forest that measure the inflow and outflow of carbon dioxide, water vapor, and energy between redwoods and their environment. The flux towers provide real-time understanding of how redwoods respond to changing environmental conditions, wildfire, and management. Within the next year, aggregated measurements will be processed for public use. New strike team strengthens Los Angeles response: Cal OES assigned five new Type-6 fire engines to the Los Angeles City Fire Department, forming a strike team that can respond quickly in both urban and wildland areas. Type-6 engines are the smallest, most maneuverable units in the state fleet — typically four-wheel drive, carrying 300 gallons of water, and designed to reach steep, narrow, or remote locations. The engines are state-owned and prepositioned with the Los Angeles Fire Department through California’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System. This means they can respond immediately to local incidents and deploy to other regions when mutual aid is requested. Cal OES manages a fleet of more than 270 state-owned fire engines assigned to over 60 local agencies statewide, ensuring every community can access coordinated emergency resources when disasters strike. Since 2019, Governor Newsom and the Legislature have invested in expanding and replacing these mutual aid engines to sustain all-hazards readiness across California.

Trump weakens wildfire preparedness while California continues to lead

As President Trump weakens wildfire preparedness nationwide, Governor Newsom is moving California in the opposite direction by expanding firefighting capacity, investing in new technology, and strengthening the state’s ability to detect and respond to dangerous wildfires. That contrast is especially stark for high-fire-risk communities that depend on strong prevention, suppression, and emergency response systems

President Trump has made dramatic cuts to wildfire readiness across the United States, and rural, high-fire-risk communities are bearing the brunt. In the final year of the Biden administration, the Forest Service treated more than 4 million acres of hazardous vegetation to reduce wildfire risk. Under Trump, that number plummeted to 2.6 million acres, a drop of nearly 1.5 million acres heading into what experts warn could be an extreme fire season. Prescribed burns fell by nearly half, dropping from over 1.6 million acres in 2024 to roughly 900,000 acres in 2025, and the administration eliminated a decades-old fire risk assessment program that helped firefighters identify dead and dying trees before they became fuel for the next catastrophic blaze.

The damage runs deeper than lost acreage as federal firefighting capacity is thinning where it’s needed most. That staffing crisis is already playing out on the fire line: the number of federal employees able to fight fires has dropped from 18,700 in 2024 to just over 17,000 today, and a June 2026 Government Accountability Office report found the Forest Service’s workforce shrank by roughly 20% following a February 2025 executive order mandating sweeping reductions.