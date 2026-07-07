Cohn & Swartzon LLP Asbestos Attorney Saar Swartzon Marks Two Decades of Mesothelioma Advocacy From New Irvine Office

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The Orange County Trial Attorney Behind the 48th Largest US Asbestos Verdict Expands Mesothelioma Representation Across California

I know how the corporations think. I know how their insurers think and where the evidence lies and how to make sure clients recover what they actually deserve, not what the defense decides to offer.” — Saar Swartzon

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2004, a California jury delivered a $36 million verdict in a complex asbestos exposure case, ranked the 48th largest verdict in the United States that year. On the trial team was Saar Swartzon , then a young Orange County attorney committed to ensuring that corporate negligence and the suffering it caused would not go unanswered in his courtroom.Two decades later, that commitment has not changed. Swartzon, now Founder and Partner at Cohn & Swartzon LLP, is expanding the firm's California wide mesothelioma and asbestos practice from a newly established headquarters at 2 Park Plaza, Suite 1050, in Irvine. The expansion positions the firm to serve asbestos exposure victims and their families across all of California, from the shipyards and aerospace plants of Los Angeles and Orange County to the agricultural and manufacturing communities of the Central Valley."When someone tells me they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, I feel for that person and their family. They aren’t just a client; they are my cause," said Swartzon. "That has not changed in 20 years. That will never change."Diagnoses That Warrant Immediate Legal ReviewMesothelioma and asbestos related illness frequently arrive decades after the exposure that caused them. Attorneys at Cohn & Swartzon LLP regularly advise families whose loved ones have received diagnoses including mesothelioma, asbestosis, pleural plaques, pleural thickening, pleural effusion, and peritoneal mesothelioma. Lung cancer in individuals with a history of occupational exposure in construction, shipyards, aerospace, automotive, or military service also warrants prompt legal evaluation.California's statute of limitations for asbestos claims can begin at the date of diagnosis. Early legal involvement protects both the strength of a claim and the range of compensation available to victims and their families.A Career Defined by ResultsAfter graduating near the top of his class at Southwestern University School of Law and competing nationally in trial advocacy, Swartzon built his litigation career representing victims of asbestos exposure, workers, and families harmed by decades of corporate concealment across California's most significant industries.The 2004 verdict marked a turning point. Over the two decades that followed, Swartzon has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2014, selected to the Super Lawyers Top 50 in Orange County and Top 100 in Southern California, and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell, the highest possible designation for legal ability and ethical standards. He is a Lifetime Member of the Multi Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a distinction held by fewer than one percent of attorneys in the United States."I know how the corporations think. I know how their insurers think," said Swartzon. "I know where the evidence lies and how to make sure clients recover what they actually deserve, not what the defense decides to offer."Direct Attorney Involvement From the First CallCohn & Swartzon LLP was founded in 2008 by Swartzon and Partner Jason D. Cohn, an AV Preeminent rated trial attorney and Super Lawyers honoree, on a principle that distinguishes the firm in a crowded market: every client speaks directly with an attorney from the first conversation through the resolution of the case. Combined, the founding partners bring more than 90 years of legal experience to every matter the firm accepts.All consultations are free. All representation is contingency based. No recovery, no fee.About Cohn & Swartzon LLPCohn & Swartzon LLP is a California personal injury law firm serving clients across Orange County, Tulare County, and throughout California. Practice areas include mesothelioma and asbestos exposure, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, car and truck accidents, motorcycle and bicycle injuries, pedestrian accidents, rideshare accidents, and premises liability. Services are available in English and Spanish.

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