Back-to-Back Kennebec County Teachers of the Year Highlight the Power of Multilingual Learning Through the Maine Seal of Biliteracy

Twelve of the 19 Cony High School students who received the State of Maine Seal of Biliteracy gathered for a group photo at the recognition assembly held May 26, 2026.

Nineteen members of Cony High School’s Class of 2026 were recently recognized for earning the State of Maine Seal of Biliteracy, a distinction that honors students who have demonstrated proficiency in English and at least one additional language.

This year’s recipients earned the Seal in four languages: Spanish (11 students), German (4 students), Arabic (3 students), and French (1 student), reflecting both the diversity of Cony’s student body and the strength of its World Languages program.

The Seal of Biliteracy is a statewide initiative supported by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) that recognizes students who have attained high levels of proficiency in multiple languages. The Seal is added to a student’s transcript and can provide significant advantages in college admissions, opportunities for college credit, career readiness, and participation in global learning experiences.

Since Maine launched the Seal of Biliteracy program in 2018, participation has continued to grow. This year, 52 schools across Maine participated, with 517 students working toward earning the Seal in 33 different languages. Since the 2021-2022 school year, approximately 1,741 Maine students have earned the distinction.

At Cony, the Seal of Biliteracy represents more than language proficiency; it reflects a school culture that values global citizenship, cultural understanding, and meaningful opportunities for students to connect with the wider world. This is especially notable, as Cony’s World Languages department is led by two educators who have recently been recognized as being among the state’s best. Spanish teacher and department head Gretchen Livingston was named the 2026 Kennebec County Teacher of the Year, and German teacher Deborah Backman earned the same honor in 2025.

“Cony Middle and High School is so fortunate to have a World Languages department with two Kennebec County Teachers of the Year—Gretchen Livingston this year and Deb Backman last year,” Cony Principal Kimberly Liscomb said. “The teachers create amazing opportunities for students, like the Maine Seal of Biliteracy and Global Seal of Biliteracy. The Augusta School Department has supported our students and staff with these important endeavors, and with our growing population of multilingual learners, opportunities have expanded to include Arabic.”

Deborah Backman, 2025 Kennebec County Teacher of the Year and German Teacher at Cony Middle and High School Gretchen Livingston, 2026 Maine County Teacher of the Year and Spanish Teacher at Cony Middle and High School

Livingston says her passion for language education is rooted in helping students build meaningful, cross-cultural connections.

“I began teaching to share my love of language learning and to help people connect across cultures, opening doors to new perspectives and opportunities,” Livingston said. “I take my role as department head of World Languages at Cony Middle and High School very seriously because I believe that one of our main goals is to foster cultural empathy and awareness. When we open our minds to different cultures, we enrich our daily lives through new ways of thinking and connecting.”

Backman emphasized the transformative impact that international experiences can have on students.

“Living and studying in Germany and Austria gave me a perspective on American culture and history that I couldn’t have gained at home,” Backman said. “Many Americans don’t have the opportunity to look at their country from an outside perspective. In teaching German, I share the insights that I have gained through my experiences abroad, while inspiring students to seek out their own international experiences. These experiences foster a deeper appreciation of other cultures and, in turn, a greater understanding of their own.”

Cony’s World Languages program is successful because of its cohesive team, which, in addition to Livingston and Backman, includes Spanish teacher Rocio Carey and French teacher Sarah Moore, who has also taught Latin in the Augusta School Department.

Cony’s World Languages program initially introduces all seventh-grade students to language learning through a Unified Arts course that explores French, German, and Spanish. Eighth-grade students may then choose a language to study for high school credit, with students able to continue through advanced levels in high school.

Beyond the classroom, students have access to language clubs, international travel opportunities, cultural exchanges, and service-learning experiences. Cony’s German program, for example, has been part of the prestigious PASCH global network since 2017, making it one of only 14 schools in the United States with that designation. Through the partnership, students can earn full scholarships to participate in German immersion programs in Germany. Cony also offers opportunities to volunteer in Guatemala, travel to France and Italy, and participate in the German American Partnership Program (GAPP) exchange.

These experiences have had a lasting impact on students and graduates.

“Having the Seal of Biliteracy has been really helpful in continuing my language learning journey post high school,” Savier Littlejohn, a 2023 Cony graduate who now studies Political Science and International Affairs at the University of Southern Maine (USM), said. “At USM, I was able to get eight college credits, allowing me to skip directly to advanced courses instead of starting again from scratch. It has also been helpful on numerous applications and study abroad programs, as proficiency in a second language is something well looked upon.”

Similarly, 2021 graduate Kiara Henry said her Seal of Biliteracy translated directly into college savings. She explained that she didn’t have to take a language class in college because her Seal counted for eight college credits. She was able to take other classes instead, which allowed her to save time and money.

For many current Cony students, earning the Seal represents both a culmination of years of hard work and a pathway to future opportunities.

“Getting the Seal of Biliteracy, to me, feels like the one, all-encompassing award of recognition for all the work I’ve put into language learning. It also highlights all of the amazing opportunities offered by our World Languages department,” 2026 Cony graduate JohnPeter Caruso said. “Our German program provided me with an opportunity to spend a summer in Germany, speaking German with people from all over the world. Not only was this an amazing experience, but it helped me feel confident about enjoying all opportunities, even if they initially seemed intimidating.”

In addition to the World Languages department, Cony provides a comprehensive ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) program for students. The Seal of Biliteracy program, coordinated by Livingston, gives ESOL students the opportunity to earn the Seal in their native language, recognizing the diverse linguistic skills they bring to the school.

Bayan Salamhi and Sham Alsaleh graduated from Cony this year and received the Seal of Biliteracy in Arabic and English.

“For me, receiving the Seal of Biliteracy is more than just an award,” Salamhi said. “It represents an important part of who I am and the journey I have taken to grow academically and personally. Knowing more than one language has allowed me to appreciate different cultures, communicate with more people, and feel proud of an ability that will stay valuable throughout my entire life.”

“Receiving the Seal of Biliteracy means a lot to me because it represents the hard work, dedication, and perseverance it took to become confident in two languages,” Alsaleh said. “As someone who learned English while maintaining my native language, this recognition reminds me that being bilingual is a strength that allows me to connect with different people, cultures, and opportunities. I am honored to receive this recognition and proud to celebrate the value of multilingualism.”

Classmate Allyson Dumont said she now sees multilingualism as an important part of her future career.

“Having my Seal of Biliteracy is important to me as someone pursuing a career in health care,” Dumont said. “I’m glad I had this opportunity in high school because it means being able to communicate with a larger group of people.”

Students noted that the impact of language learning also extends past academics and career preparation.

“Being a multilingual student goes beyond speech and into my jazz improvisation, so I find a home in learning languages while at the same time expressing myself through music,” 2026 Cony graduate Arlo Shargo said.

Batool AlBraihi, who earned the Seal after studying Spanish at Cony for five years, praised the educators who helped make the achievement possible.

“Having studied Spanish at Cony for the past five years, I have experienced firsthand the commitment and encouragement our language teachers provide,” she said. “Their recognition as County Teachers of the Year reflects not only their excellence as educators but also the strong and supportive language program they have built.”

For 2025 Cony graduate Luca Hardy, language learning became life changing.

“Learning Spanish has been one of the greatest opportunities of my life,” Hardy said. “What started as a single Spanish class at Cony ended up changing the trajectory of my future. Spanish has opened doors to new opportunities, experiences, cultures, and people I never would have met otherwise. It is one of the main reasons I am now at Princeton University.”

Eighteen of 19 the seniors who received the Global Seal of Biliteracy gather for a group photo. Twelve of the 19 seniors who received the Maine Seal of Biliteracy gather for a group photo during marching practice.

As Maine schools continue expanding multilingual learning opportunities, Cony’s Seal of Biliteracy recipients demonstrate how language education can help students develop academic skills, cultural competence, and global perspectives that prepare them for success far beyond graduation.

Additional information about the Maine Seal of Biliteracy, including statewide participation data and resources, is available on the Maine Seal of Biliteracy Dashboard. For more information, resources, and tools to help students earn a Seal of Biliteracy, visit the Maine DOE website.

This article was written in collaboration with Cony Middle and High School (Augusta School Department). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.