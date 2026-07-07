Nordik Recovery Introduces Premium Infrared Sauna Collection for At-Home Wellness

Canadian wellness brand expands its recovery lineup with one, two, and three-person infrared saunas designed for home use.

MONTREAL, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordik Recovery has introduced its premium Infrared Sauna Collection , adding a new at-home heat therapy option to its growing lineup of wellness and recovery products. The collection includes one, two, and three-person models designed for customers seeking a private recovery experience at home.The new collection builds on Nordik Recovery's focus on accessible wellness products for recovery, relaxation, and daily self-care. Known for its ice baths, chillers, contrast therapy bundles, and sauna products, the company continues expanding its offerings for customers interested in creating a dedicated recovery space at home.Each indoor infrared sauna was designed in Montreal using Canadian Hemlock, combining a compact footprint with a comfortable interior suitable for a variety of home spaces. The collection is available in one-person, two-person, and three-person models, with current pricing listed at $1,999, $2,999, and $4,499, respectively.The saunas are designed to complement Nordik Recovery's existing ice bath and chiller products, allowing customers to build a hot-and-cold contrast therapy setup at home, a practice widely used by wellness enthusiasts, athletes, and active individuals.The collection combines premium features commonly found in higher-priced sauna brands while remaining competitively priced through a direct-to-consumer model that eliminates retail markups. The saunas feature NordikTherm DualWave Technology, which combines broad carbon heating panels with focused infrared emitters to heat both the air and the body. This approach is designed to help users begin sweating more quickly, promote muscle relaxation, and deliver low-EMF performance at an entry-level price point. The collection is constructed using non-toxic, low-VOC materials and is currently in the final stages of obtaining ETL certification.Designed for convenience and accessibility, the saunas ship across North America and arrive flat-packed for straightforward self-assembly. The one-person and two-person models plug into a standard 15-amp household outlet without requiring specialized electrical work. By reducing common installation barriers and offering pricing below many traditional home sauna systems, Nordik Recovery aims to make infrared sauna ownership more accessible to a wider range of consumers.The new collection reflects growing demand for wellness products that fit into homes, condos, and studio spaces. As more consumers seek ways to support physical recovery and mental well-being from home, Nordik Recovery positions its infrared saunas as a practical addition to a personal wellness routine.Nordik Recovery serves more than 50,000 customers across North America and maintains a strong Canadian presence with distribution centers in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. The company also offers fast shipping and a two-year warranty.About Nordik RecoveryNordik Recovery is a Canadian wellness brand offering infrared saunas, outdoor saunas, ice baths, chillers, contrast therapy bundles, accessories, and maintenance products for at-home recovery. The company is focused on making wellness and recovery products more accessible for customers across Canada and beyond.

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