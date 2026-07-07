Gotham FC to Make Etihad Park in Queens its Home

Etihad Park will be New York City’s first soccer-specific stadium, opening in spring 2027. New York City FC will start play at Etihad Park with the beginning of the 2027-28 MLS season in July 2027, with Gotham FC set to begin play in 2028. In addition to MLS and NWSL matches, Etihad Park will host major international soccer events, including men’s and women’s Olympic soccer matches in 2028, as well as international friendlies, concerts and other sporting events.

Etihad Park is steps away from the Mets-Willets Point transit station serving the 7 train and LIRR. The stadium will be the country’s first all-electric outdoor sports venue, 100% privately funded by City Football Group, and is proudly being built entirely by union labor. Etihad Park is located next to Citi Field in the rapidly growing and historic Willets Point sports corridor, a stone’s throw from the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

New York City FC CEO Brad Sims said, “We are thrilled to welcome Gotham FC to Etihad Park as both of our clubs enter an exciting new chapter. New York City FC and Gotham FC share a belief in what soccer can mean to this city, and with Gotham FC making their home alongside us in what will be a truly world-class soccer stadium in Queens, we have an extraordinary platform to help shape the future of the game in New York City together. Etihad Park will be a place where the world’s game comes to life in the world’s city for our players, our supporters, our communities, and the next generation of fans. We are proud to call Gotham FC our partner and excited for the future we will build together.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said, “To the reigning NWSL champions, welcome home. We couldn't be prouder to call Gotham FC our newest neighbors here in Queens, as we continue to bring world-class soccer to The World's Borough and its families who maintain an unmatched passion for the beautiful game. With Gotham FC's coming move to Etihad Park, we can't wait to see generations of young girls across Queens grow up idolizing Rose, Tierna, Bruninha and the countless inspirational superstars that will come after them. In bringing yet another elite professional sports team to Queens, the soccer capital of the country, we have scored a remarkable goal for New York City and the sport of soccer."

New York City Councilmember Shanel Thomas-Henry said, “There is no better home for the world's game than the World's Borough. In Queens, soccer has always been more than a sport, it is a shared language that brings together people across cultures, generations, and communities. Welcoming the reigning NWSL champions, Gotham FC, to Etihad Park is about more than a new home field; it's about investing in a borough that has always lived and breathed the game. This is about creating opportunity, inspiring the next generation of young athletes, and showing what is possible when we invest in communities with purpose. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani, Gotham FC, New York City FC, and all of our partners for helping make this vision a reality here in District 21.”

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Gotham FC is coming home to New York City. This move to Queens and the new state of the art Etihad Park will make Gotham FC’s games more accessible for millions – making it easier for families to catch a game and hopefully inspire the next generation of soccer stars. New York City is a sports town and we’re proud to add the reigning NWSL Champions to the roster of teams playing in our great city.”