Based Trading Cards Sells Out Series 4 The Simulation Hobby Boxes as Premium Collectibles Brand Gains Momentum

Based Trading Cards founder Alladan Flinn Based Trading Cards Gold Leaf Awards OPP Series 4 - The Simulation Gold Leaf Awards

Based Trading Cards excels with Orange Pill in a Pack release, RRD partnership and Gold Leaf Award recognition.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based Trading Cards, a premium collectibles company founded by Northern California entrepreneur Alladan Flinn, announced that Hobby Boxes for Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4: The Simulation have sold out.

The Series 4 release was limited to 21,000 packs and 875 serialized and number-stamped hobby boxes. With Hobby Boxes now sold out, individual packs remain available, while full boxes can only be found inside the limited S4 Experience Box, which remains available in limited quantities.

The Simulation was produced in partnership with R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD), a global printing and packaging company, and features premium card stock, original artwork, specialty finishes, raised textures, Cast and Cure (C&C) holographic effects, glow-in-the-dark elements, thermal and light-reactive inks, hot foil stamping and anti-counterfeiting features. The company has been an instrumental partner of the brand, and recently released a case study on Based Trading Card’s innovation through their speciality finishes and 3D printing.

Based Trading Cards and Flinn were also recently recognized at the 33rd Annual Gold Leaf Awards Competition during the FSEA Print Embellishment Conference in Nashville. The company received a Gold Leaf Award for Excellence in Foil Stamping & Embossing in the Best Use of Film Casting category for Cast & Cure work on The Simulation, including cards #93 “Octopus” and #27 “Common Sense.”

“Collectors deserve to know what they are buying, how limited it is, and what exactly they are chasing,” said Alladan Flinn, founder of Based Trading Cards. “With Series 4, we wanted to create a release that emphasized transparent production, premium printing and a physical collector experience.”

Based Trading Cards is continuing the promotion cycle for The Simulation while preparing its next collection, Satoshi’s Heroes, with pre-orders expected to begin in the Fall.

For more information, visit https://basedtradingcards.com.

About Based Trading Cards

Based Trading Cards is a premium collectibles company focused on restoring trust, transparency and quality to the trading card industry. Built around real artists, limited product runs, verifiable scarcity, serialized hobby boxes, specialty printing and collector-first design, Based Trading Cards creates physical collectibles that combine art, education, culture and craftsmanship. Inspired by the “Based” philosophy of standing firm in one’s convictions, the brand is committed to creating trading cards that feel meaningful, premium and built to last.

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