Nordik Recovery Introduces Ultimate Pro Chiller to Meet Growing Demand for Advanced Cold Therapy Systems

New cold plunge solution combines high-performance cooling, advanced filtration, remote controls, and simplified maintenance for home recovery enthusiasts

MONTREAL, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordik Recovery has announced the launch of the Ultimate Pro Chiller , a new cold therapy system designed to provide faster cooling, cleaner water, and simplified maintenance for individuals incorporating cold immersion into their wellness and recovery routines.The launch comes as cold plunging continues to gain popularity among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and wellness-focused consumers seeking recovery tools that can be used consistently at home. The Ultimate Pro Chiller was designed in Montreal by the Nordik Recovery team alongside top engineers and leading manufacturers, following feedback from thousands of customers across North America who wanted improved cooling performance, easier maintenance, and greater long-term reliability.The Ultimate Pro Chiller features 2900W cooling power designed to help users reach and maintain target temperatures efficiently, even in warmer environments. The system also includes a triple-stage filtration process that combines ozone treatment with 20-micron filtration to help maintain cleaner water for longer periods between maintenance cycles.Additional features include Wi-Fi connectivity for remote temperature control and scheduling, IPX5 water resistance for daily use, and a high-performance circulation pump engineered for quiet operation. The company says the system was designed to reduce the maintenance burden often associated with cold plunge ownership while delivering consistent performance over time."The feedback we received from customers was remarkably consistent," said Julien Méthot, Co-Founder of Nordik Recovery. "People wanted faster cooling, cleaner water, less maintenance, and dependable performance. The Ultimate Pro Chiller was developed to address those needs while making cold therapy more practical for everyday use."The Ultimate Pro Chiller is available as a standalone unit for customers looking to upgrade existing setups, as well as in bundled packages paired with Nordik Recovery's Premium Barrel and Premium Ice Bath systems. For a limited time, customers who purchase any bundle will also receive a free portable sauna.To further support long-term ownership, every Ultimate Pro Chiller includes three months of complimentary Nordik Guard membership, a program valued at $149.97. The service includes automated delivery of maintenance essentials such as descaler, filters, and water treatment products, along with extended warranty coverage and priority technical support.Nordik Recovery reports that more than 100,000 Canadians have used products from its wellness brands over the past five years. The company continues to expand its portfolio of recovery solutions aimed at making cold immersion and contrast therapy more accessible for home users.For more information, visit https://nordikrecovery.com About Nordik RecoveryNordik Recovery is a Canadian wellness company specializing in ice baths, chillers, saunas, contrast therapy systems, and recovery accessories. The company focuses on providing accessible wellness solutions designed to support recovery, performance, and everyday well-being.

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