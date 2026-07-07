Navy Reservists gather for 2026 National Supply Readiness Symposium

Navy Reserve Supply Corps officers from around the world gathered for the 2026 National Supply Readiness Symposium held June 26-28 at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

The three-day event featured senior leaders from across the Navy, including Vice Adm. Dion English, director for logistics for the Joint Staff; Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander of Naval Supply Systems Command and chief of the Supply Corps; Rear Adm. Dennis Collins, reserve deputy chief of naval operations for installations and logistics; Rear Adm. Richard Lofgren, acting chief of Navy Reserve and acting commander of Navy Reserve Force; and Force Master Chief Nicole Rios, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Navy Reserve.

Sailors attending the symposium received theater updates, lessons learned from current and recent operations and insights into the future of naval logistics. Topics ranged from warfighter readiness and contested logistics to the use of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies across the logistics enterprise.

Capt. Jamal Smyth, chief of staff for Commander, Naval Forces Japan Dallas-Fort Worth, said one of the most valuable aspects of the symposium was the opportunity to network with fellow officers and senior leaders.

“The networking that took place was the most engaging I’ve seen in a long time,” Smyth said. “The junior officers took full advantage of having so many senior officers on site and had meaningful and educational discussions. I believe this type of interaction is truly the connective tissue that will keep the Supply Corps one of the tightest communities in the Navy.”

Among the symposium's networking opportunities were breakout workshops for junior, midgrade and senior officers that provided mentorship and professional development tailored to each career stage.

“The networking is arguably as important as the formal briefs,” said Capt. Dawn Wynn, commanding officer of Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 10. “It allows us to build a reliable Rolodex of peers and subject matter experts. When a unique logistical challenge arises down the road, knowing exactly who you can call across the enterprise saves valuable time.”

Capt. James Phillips, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Navy Reserve, said the annual symposium provides valuable perspective for Supply Corps officers at every level.

“These events provide, regardless of rank or assignment, insight into factors and decisions that directly and indirectly affect the Supply Corps,” Phillips said. “Attendance is encouraged at all levels, but I believe it is especially important for junior officers to attend because they are not always privy to the big picture or the plans and vision for the future of the Supply Corps.”

Cmdr. Marquita Pfannenstiel, who served as master of ceremonies, said she strongly encourages officers to attend future symposia

“The Navy supply community is probably the most fortunate community in the military with regular opportunities to gain new information, mentorship and career counseling,” she said. “I've been to a half dozen Supply Symposiums and development days, and this is probably the best event in which you can invest your time. Beyond the PowerPoint slides, the insight you gain can't be found anywhere else. If you choose not to attend these events, you are choosing not to be the best Supply Corps officer you can be. You will have fewer tools and fewer resources to lead yourselves, your wardroom and your Sailors well.”