Live Whole Health #325: Give yourself a lift with guided imagery

Imagine your body as one of those Macy’s Day balloons, but instead of helium your body is filled with stress, anger, pain and overall misery. Sometimes you feel you are about to burst! Now imagine that same outline and shape, but instead you can fill it up with feelings of peace, safety, contentment and ease.

When someone is in pain or feeling down, we say they have a “heaviness” about them, while someone who is enjoying life could be said to be “on cloud 9!”

There are no easy answers or magic pills for emotional and physical pain, but there are ways you may be able to “lighten your load” even for just a little while. Guided Imagery is a relaxation practice where you bring positive images to mind that support healing. During guided imagery, you focus on something that helps you feel relaxed. This may be a specific object, place or sound.

Lighten up

Give it a try today with this 9.5-minute recorded session that allows your mind to go to a safe and relaxing place while your body settles into a comfortable, relaxed rate of breathing.

Reach out

Pain and suffering are part of life, but you don’t have to go it alone! There are many ways that VA can support you through difficult physical, mental and emotional challenges.

Here are five resources that can help Veterans and caregivers: