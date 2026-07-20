Conn Law Firm Secures $40 Million Judgment in Fatal House Fire Case

Conn Law Secured $40 Million Judgment in Wrongful Death Case

A Gwinnett County judgment holds that the absence of fire alarms contributed to the death of a 63-year-old woman.

A working fire alarm gives a family the minutes they need to escape, and its absence here cost a woman her life,” — Andy Conn

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Conn , founding attorney of Conn Law Firm , has secured a $40 million judgment in a wrongful death case arising from a house fire in St. Mary’s, Georgia. Andy Conn is a personal injury attorney in Savannah and the founding attorney of Conn Law Firm, and the case, Civil Action File No. 25-C-07407-S1, was decided by Judge Joseph C. Iannazzone.The case centered on a house fire that killed a 63-year-old woman, Conn's client, in a home that lacked fire alarms. Andy Conn of Conn Law Firm served as the family's wrongful death attorney throughout the litigation, which was heard in Gwinnett County under Civil Action File No. 25-C-07407-S1 before Judge Joseph C. Iannazzone. Conn focuses on catastrophic injury cases and has litigated matters involving medical malpractice, commercial motor vehicle accidents, products liability, road defects, severe burn injuries, and toxic torts. He earned his J.D. at the University of Georgia School of Law and his B.B.A. at the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association as Directed Giving Co-Chair, serves as Vice Chair of the Civil Justice PAC, and has been named a Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star for ten consecutive years in areas including medical malpractice and products liability. For more information, the firm can be contacted at 912-373-8642.About Conn Law FirmConn Law Firm is a personal injury firm from Savannah, Georgia representing accident victims and other clients injured due to someone else's negligence. Conn Law handles complex civil litigation across Georgia, including commercial motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injury cases, products liability, medical malpractice, and other complex torts. More information is available at connlawfirm.com.About Andy ConnAndy Conn is the founding attorney of Conn Law Firm. Andy Conn focuses on complex civil litigation with an emphasis on catastrophic injury cases and has litigated matters involving medical malpractice, commercial motor vehicle accidents, products liability, road defects, severe burn injuries, and toxic torts. Andy Conn earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and his B.B.A. from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business, serves on the Executive Committee of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association as Directed Giving Co-Chair, and serves as Vice Chair of the Civil Justice PAC. He has been named a Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star for ten consecutive years. More about Andy Conn at connlawfirm.com.

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