Revive I-5 returns in Seattle with full northbound freeway closure July 10-13

SEATTLE – Revive I-5 construction is returning to Seattle with a full closure of northbound Interstate 5 from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street following a pause in work for world championship soccer matches.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, on- and off-ramps along this section of northbound I-5 will begin closing, with mainline northbound I-5 fully closing at 11:59 p.m. This full northbound closure allows crews to set up a work zone in the northbound two right lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge.

Southbound lanes of I-5 will remain open during the northbound closure, but the express lanes will remain northbound-only 24 hours a day.

When northbound I-5 reopens at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 13, this section of the freeway will be reduced to two left lanes from four across the Ship Canal Bridge until the end of 2026. The Harvard Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed until mid-October as traffic shifts throughout the work zone.

A reduced 50 mph speed limit will be in place for everyone’s safety and travelers also should be aware that may be new configurations throughout the work zone from SR 520 to just past the Northeast 45th/50th streets off-ramp.

Express lanes will operate northbound only throughout 2026

Express lanes will operate northbound-only 24 hours a day for all Revive I-5 lane reductions and closures through the end of the year. Those traveling to or through Seattle may experience traffic delays as the express lanes will not run southbound as they typically do in the morning.

When northbound I-5 is reduced from four lanes to two, even a single collision or disabled vehicle can significantly disrupt traffic. Keeping the express lanes operating northbound around the clock helps reduce the risk of a full northbound shutdown and gives emergency crews greater flexibility to respond to incidents.

About the project

The Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project is the largest active highway preservation project in Washington state. Work includes repairing and resurfacing the upper bridge deck, replacing aged expansion joints and improving drainage. This work will extend the life of the bridge and avoid more unplanned lane and highway closures to make emergency repairs.

In 2025, WSDOT completed early drainage improvements and repairs. In the first half of 2026, crews repaired and resurfaced the two left northbound lanes. Crews will work in the two right northbound lanes through the end of 2026 before shifting focus to the southbound lanes in 2027.

Additional weekend work

In addition to the full closure of northbound I-5, from 9 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 13, traffic will not be allowed along either direction of SR 18 beneath the I-90 bridges near Snoqualmie. All right-turning ramps will remain open at the I-90/SR 18 interchange during this full closure. Crews working for WSDOT will complete final paving for the Diverging Diamond Interchange under I-90. Crews will also remove temporary barrier, install permanent impact attenuators, install guardrail, paint temporary striping, install electrical loops, place curbing, and adjust stormwater drainage. Detour routes are available. This closure requires dry weather and may be rescheduled with short notice if rain is forecast.

Plan ahead

People traveling are encouraged to find an alternate route, carpool, leave early or stay late, allow for more travel time or try a different travel mode like transit or bike.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map online. Stay informed about this project by signing up for email updates.