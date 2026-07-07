Disbo Launches Bank-to-Bank, IOLTA-Compliant Settlement Disbursements for Plaintiff Law Firms

Los Angeles, California – “As a law firm owner I’m in Hawaii right now. I don’t own a checkbook. I don’t own a printer. And I just sent money out of a trust account to a doctor’s bank in Los Angeles — tracked, reconciled, and compliant — from my phone.”

That’s Nathan Sumekh describing the problem his new company was built to erase.

Sumekh co-founded Legal Soft, where he spent a decade building the back office for more than 1,000 law firms. The one thing he could never automate away was the check. For most plaintiff firms, paying out a settlement still looks the way it did in the 1950s: someone prints a paper check, walks it down the hall for a wet signature, stuffs it in an envelope, and mails it. Then a bookkeeper tries to make three records agree — the bank statement, the trust ledger, and the client’s ledger. A single personal-injury case can require nine or more separate payments. Some medical offices still receive 40 to 50 checks a day. By Disbo’s estimate, roughly 90% of the money moving through these firms still moves on paper.

Disbo replaces all of it.

How it works

A firm links its trust account and the payee’s bank account, with account ownership verified before any funds move — so no one sends money to an unconfirmed account. The firm initiates a disbursement from its IOLTA/trust account, and funds move directly bank-to-bank over Modern Treasury’s rails — ACH or real-time payments — with no check, no envelope, no mail. Every payment is logged against the matter, the client is notified, and the transaction is reconciled three ways: bank balance, trust ledger, and client sub-ledger.

Referral fees, with the paper trail built in

When one attorney refers a case to another, the split has to be disclosed, documented, and paid cleanly. Disbo lets a firm pay co-counsel and referring attorneys directly from the settlement, with the split recorded against the matter and reconciled like every other disbursement — so the documentation exists before anyone asks for it.

Compliance that’s built in, not bolted on

In 2025, the State Bar of California began mandatory client trust account reviews under its Client Trust Account Protection Program (CTAPP), randomly selecting attorneys for CPA-conducted reviews. California attorneys safeguard more than $14 billion in client trust funds, and trust accounting is exactly where firms quietly struggle — Clio’s Legal Trends Report found 43% of solo practices and 35% of small firms have trouble keeping it accurate, most often a missing client ledger. Disbo makes the compliant path the default path.

Built on Modern Treasury

Disbo runs on infrastructure trusted across fintech. Modern Treasury provides the payment-operations and money-movement layer that sends funds bank-to-bank over ACH and real-time payments — giving a small legal team the speed and control a modern fintech company would expect.

From the founder

“Every part of a law firm has been modernized except the part that touches the money. We built Disbo so the moment a case settles, the money goes where it’s owed — and the compliance work is already done.”

— Nathan Sumekh, Founder & CEO, Disbo

“Settlement disbursement is a textbook case for programmatic money movement — high-stakes, high-volume, and historically stuck on paper. Disbo took our rails and built the compliance and reconciliation logic the legal trust account actually demands. That’s exactly the kind of vertical we built Modern Treasury to enable.”



— Matt Marcus, Modern Treasury

About Disbo

Disbo is bank-to-bank disbursement infrastructure for plaintiff law firms, replacing check-based settlement payments with instant, compliant, fully reconciled transfers from a firm’s trust account. Powered by Modern Treasury. Learn more at disbo.com.

About Nathan Sumekh

Co-founder of Legal Soft, where he built the systems behind a 3,000-person global legal workforce serving 1,000+ firms across 14+ practice areas, and owner of Simply Legal. He founded Disbo to fix the last analog step in legal practice: how firms move money.

Media contact: support@disbo.com

Watch the Disbo launch film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1O31ewhcdg

Disbo is bank-to-bank disbursement infrastructure for plaintiff law firms. It replaces check-based settlement payments with instant, compliant, fully reconciled transfers from a firm's trust account to medical providers, lien holders, co-counsel, and clients — with three-way, IOLTA-grade reconciliation built in. Founded by Legal Soft co-founder Nathan Sumekh, who built the back office for more than 1,000 law firms, Disbo is powered by Modern Treasury. Learn more at disbo.com. About Nathan Sumekh Co-founder of Legal Soft, where he built the systems behind a 3,000-person global legal workforce serving 1,000+ firms across 14+ practice areas, and owner of Simply Legal. He founded Disbo to fix the last analog step in legal practice: how firms move money.

Disbo

Los Angeles

213 886 5443

https://disbo.com

Press Contact : Nathan Sumekh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1O31ewhcdg

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