America's First Plug-in 'Balcony' Solar Kit Sells Out in Days as Americans Move to Save Money and Fight Climate Change

Nonprofit opens pre-orders and launches a membership to sell the kit, below $300, while building a movement with the political power to fight climate change

The solar revolution is the great sunny hope of our time on earth. Now everyone can participate.” — Bill McKibben, author and founder of Third Act

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Saver , the first organization dedicated to bringing balcony solar to the U.S., today announced that the first plug-in solar product of its kind in the U.S. sold out within days of its launch. The organization is now accepting pre-orders for its next batch and introducing a membership program that gives members access to the kit at cost: under $300, with a full breakdown of expenses published online."Our goal from the beginning has been simple: make solar accessible to all Americans so everyone has a way to reduce their electricity bills and fight climate change at the same time," said Rupert Mayer, co-founder of Bright Saver. “By offering our kit below $300 and building a membership that has the power to reshape climate policy nationwide, we are doing just that.”Already common across Europe, balcony solar offers renters, condo owners, and apartment dwellers the opportunity to generate their own clean electricity. As Bright Saver drives a national movement across 35 states to modernize regulations clearing the way for balcony solar, the technology is becoming accessible to millions of Americans who have historically been excluded from residential solar because of cost or housing constraints.“The solar revolution is the great sunny hope of our time on earth,” said Bill McKibben, author and founder of Third Act. “Now everyone can participate.”Bright Saver membership costs $29 per year. Dues fund the education and advocacy which is opening state after state to plug-in solar, and it works as a flywheel: the more members save, the more people join, the more political power the movement has to change the rules, and in turn, the more members save. Members get the kit at cost, access to a members-only community of balcony solar pioneers, and a real stake in the movement to fight climate change."We're building more than a customer base,” said Kevin Chou, co-founder of Bright Saver. “We're building a constituency. When you feel like your vote barely registers, joining a movement that's actually winning is its own kind of power. Every Bright Saver member makes the case for saving money and fighting climate change a little harder for lawmakers to ignore, and that's exactly how the rules have started to change in 35 states.”The kit plugs into a standard outlet and retails for $499, but Bright Saver members can purchase the system for under $300, including shipping to the contiguous United States.“Why do our electricity bills keep rising when energy has never been cheaper to produce?” said Cora Stryker, co-founder of Bright Saver. “From the beginning, our work has been about passing along to consumers the savings from the dirt cheap cost of solar hardware itself. A for-profit is never going to cut into their own margins to do it. So we’re doing it.”The organization publishes a complete breakdown of the kit's costs, including hardware costs, shipping and handling, and payment processing fees. The organization will adjust pricing as costs change and plans to engage an independent accounting firm to verify annually that members pay the actual cost of the product.Pre-orders for the August batch are open now at BrightSaver.org. To learn more, get involved, or support our mission, visit: www.BrightSaver.org About Bright SaverBright Saver is the first and only nonprofit in the United States dedicated to plug-in “balcony” solar. We believe that no American should have to choose between saving money and fighting climate change and we have already helped pass laws in 9 states that make it cheaper for people to power their own homes with clean energy.

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