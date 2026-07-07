Brand House Expands Marketing Services for Addiction Treatment Facilities

Brand House expands SEO, Google Ads, website development, and website management services for addiction treatment facilities.

Addiction treatment facilities need more than traffic. They need a marketing system that attracts qualified inquiries, communicates trust, and supports long-term growth.” — Arin Gharapetian, Founder of Brand House

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand House, a digital marketing agency based in Los Angeles, announced the expansion of its marketing services for addiction treatment facilities. The agency’s services include SEO, Google Ads management website development , website management, landing page development, and digital strategy for treatment centers looking to improve online visibility and generate more qualified inquiries.Addiction treatment providers operate in a competitive and highly regulated digital environment. Search visibility, paid advertising structure, website clarity, lead tracking, and compliance considerations all play an important role in how treatment centers attract and convert prospective patients and families searching for care.Brand House’s expanded focus is designed to help addiction treatment facilities build stronger digital marketing systems across both organic and paid channels. The agency works with businesses to improve their website presence, structure search campaigns, review lead quality, and create digital experiences that are clearer for users and more effective for business growth.“Addiction treatment facilities need more than traffic. They need a marketing system that helps attract qualified inquiries, communicate trust, and support long-term growth,” said Arin Gharapetian, Founder of Brand House. “Our goal is to help treatment centers improve the way their websites, SEO, and paid search campaigns work together.”Brand House provides search engine optimization services for addiction treatment facilities that want to improve visibility in organic search results. This includes service page strategy, content planning, technical SEO review, local SEO support, and ongoing website optimization.The agency also provides Google Ads management for addiction treatment centers, including campaign structure, keyword strategy, search term review, conversion tracking recommendations, landing page direction, and budget management. For businesses operating in regulated industries, Brand House focuses on building paid search campaigns that are organized, measurable, and aligned with each client’s services and goals.In addition to SEO and paid search, Brand House offers website development and website management services. These services are designed to help treatment centers present their programs, services, admissions process, locations, and contact options more clearly to prospective patients and families.The expansion reflects Brand House’s continued focus on service businesses and industries where digital marketing requires a stronger understanding of search intent, lead quality, website performance, and customer acquisition strategy.More information about Brand House’s addiction treatment marketing services is available at https://brandhousela.com/industries/rehab/ About Brand HouseBrand House is a Los Angeles digital marketing agency providing SEO, Google Ads management, website development, website management, landing pages, and digital strategy for businesses looking to improve online visibility and lead generation. The agency works with service-based businesses and specialized industries to build practical marketing systems focused on search visibility, paid traffic, website performance, and measurable growth.

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