Update – Victim and Suspect Identified* State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Milford

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 7th, 2026

The Delaware State Police has identified 38-year-old Jessica Bradley of Milford, Delaware, as the victim in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Milford. The suspect, 43-year-old Brooks Bradley, also from Milford, committed suicide during the incident.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling (302) 752-3795. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.