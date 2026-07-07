Update* State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Milford

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 7th, 2026

The Delaware State Police continues to investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on June 26, 2026, in Milford, which has now resulted in three fatalities.

With assistance from the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, the deceased occupants of the Nissan Rogue have been identified as 60-year-old Mark Yancey and 62-year-old Jana Yancey, husband and wife from Yorktown, Virginia.

Additionally, the operator of the Ford Mustang, 36-year-old Eric Lynch of Harrington, Delaware, died on July 1, 2026, from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.