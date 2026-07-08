INVISION MATCH! Welcomes DAC Vision/National Optronics as New Sponsor for Inaugural 2026 Event

INVISION Match! 2026

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVISION has announced that DAC Vision National Optronics has joined the growing sponsor roster for INVISION MATCH! 2026, the invite-only event designed to connect leading optometry practice owners with innovative industry suppliers through curated, one-on-one business meetings.Taking place September 30 – October 2, 2026, at The Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, INVISION MATCH! offers a new approach to industry events by replacing traditional trade show interactions with pre-matched meetings, hosted networking experiences, and intentionally limited participation. The event is designed to foster meaningful conversations between suppliers and independent eyecare professionals actively evaluating new products, technologies, and business solutions.DAC Vision is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of ophthalmic supplies for optical lens processing, offering a comprehensive portfolio spanning surfacing, coating, and finishing solutions for laboratories and eyecare professionals. The company is also the exclusive distributor of National Optronics tabletop finishing equipment, powered by patented dry-cutting technology."One of the strengths of INVISION MATCH! is the diversity of expertise represented by our sponsors," said Deirdre Carroll, editor-in-chief of INVISION. "From practice management and patient engagement to advanced manufacturing and laboratory technology, we're building an event that reflects the breadth of innovation shaping today's optical industry. We're excited to welcome DAC Vision/National Optronics to that conversation."INVISION MATCH! is expected to convene more than 20 private practice optometry owners generating over $1 million in annual revenue, alongside a carefully selected group of suppliers. Participating sponsors receive guaranteed one-on-one meetings with verified decision-makers who are actively evaluating products and services for their businesses.Supplier participation remains limited by category, ensuring a highly curated environment that prioritizes relevance, visibility, and meaningful engagement. In addition to structured meetings, attendees and sponsors will participate in hosted networking breakfasts, cocktail receptions, private dinners, and other relationship-building experiences designed to encourage lasting business connections.Previously announced sponsors for INVISION MATCH! 2026 include House of MODO, Cleinman, Marketing 4 ECPs, Cherry Optical Lab, L’AMY America, SkyLab Optical, Carrot, and Rise Nano Optics. The growing sponsor roster reflects continued industry interest in a more focused, relationship-driven event model.With attendance and sponsorship strictly limited, INVISION MATCH! is positioned as a highly selective forum for optometry leaders and suppliers seeking focused, high-impact engagement — not broad, transactional exposure.Optometry practice owners interested in attending as hosted delegates may apply for consideration or learn more information at invisionmatch.com For questions, please contact:Brett B MooreDirector of Sales & Business DevelopmentINVISION Magazinebrett.moore@smartworkmedia.comPeter SienkiewiczMarketing Solutions ProviderINVISION Magazine & Mediapete@smartworkmedia.comAbout INVISION MagazineNow in its 12th year, INVISION Magazine helps North America’s independently owned eyecare professionals improve their businesses by providing them with smart ideas they can put directly into action each month and daily online at invisionmag.com. INVISION is published by SmartWork Media, which also publishes INSTORE, PETS+, Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines. Learn more at invisionmag.com.About SmartWork MediaSmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+ VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as its respective websites and events — The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! Ideation, Shop! MarketPlace, INVISION MATCH! And JA New York Produced by INSTORE. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com

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