LDWF Agents Arrest 13 Subjects for DWI on the Water During Operation Dry Water Weekend
Baton Rouge, -
In support of Operation Dry Water and in partnership with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 13 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI).
LDWF agents also responded to four non-fatal boating incidents that occurred during Operation Dry Water from July 3-5.
On July 3, agents arrested the following for DWI:
Maddox Moncla, 20, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Raymond Schneller, 47, of Baton Rouge, on the Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish
Dyllon Lindsey, 34, of Baton Rouge, on the Amite River in Livingston Parish
Hayden D. Navarre, 20, of Mamou, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish
Chad M. Willis, 52 of Mamou, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish
Peyton J. Sinclair, 18, of Deville, on Larto Lake in Catahoula Parish
On July 4, agents arrested the following for DWI:
Dylan Inzina, 20, of Franklin, on the Atchafalya River in St. Martin Parish
Samuel G. Dagostino Jr., 43, of Baton Rouge, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Aaron Meyers, 21, of Plaquemine, on Bayou Plaquemine in Iberville Parish
Nicholas Parton, 46, of Carencro, on Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish
Hesley Forthman, 23, of Arkadelphia, Ark., on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish
Brandon Victory, 34, of El Dorado, Ark., on Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish
Dylan Nunez, 34, of Kaplan, in Indian Creek in Rapides Parish
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.
In Louisiana a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
Hit and run without fatalities or serious injuries carries up to a $500 fine and 10 days to six months in jail. Reckless operation of a vessel brings up to a $200 fine and 90 days in jail.
Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrator (NASBLA) and LDWF has been a participant every year since its inception. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.
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