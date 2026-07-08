New Research Reveals Half of Enterprises Lost Revenue From Disconnected Customer Experiences

Most enterprises are scaling content faster than they can scale customer experience, according to an independent study of 550 senior leaders in nine countries.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Half of enterprises report losing revenue due to disconnected customer experiences across regions, despite significant investment in artificial intelligence and content operations, according to new research commissioned by Phrase , the world's leading Language Intelligence Platform. The report , The Global Content Disconnect: Rising Customer Expectations Are Exposing Where AI Falls Short, is based on independent research among 550 senior business leaders across nine countries. The research examines how organizations are navigating global expansion, customer experience delivery, content operations, and AI adoption amid growing pressure to serve customers consistently across markets.The findings suggest that while AI has dramatically accelerated content creation, many organizations continue to struggle to deliver the consistent, relevant customer experiences required to support international growth.The research points to a widening disconnect between what customers increasingly expect and what organizations are currently able to deliver. While 89% of organizations plan to expand into new markets within the next five years, 95% say personalized customer experiences are critical to growth, yet only 28% can deliver personalization consistently across markets.The challenge is compounded by the speed of expansion. Despite ambitious growth plans, 91% of organizations report that entering a new market can take up to two years, highlighting the operational barriers many enterprises face as they attempt to scale globally.“The research shows that organizations have become very effective at scaling content, particularly with AI, but far fewer have figured out how to scale customer experience across markets," said Pamela Ghosal, Director, Global Communications at Phrase. "Customers don't evaluate how much content a company produces. They evaluate whether every interaction feels relevant, consistent, and trustworthy. That is becoming increasingly difficult for organizations to deliver as content volumes, channels, and markets continue to grow.”Many enterprises are struggling to align their content operations, customer experience strategies, and expansion ambitions. As customer expectations continue to rise, organizations are increasingly challenged to balance speed, personalization, governance, and consistency at global scale.The research introduces the concept of the "global content disconnect," the growing gap between the volume of content enterprises can produce and their ability to deliver locally relevant customer experiences at scale."AI has dramatically increased the ability to generate content, but the research shows that content volume alone is no longer a competitive advantage," said Ghosal. "The organizations seeing the strongest results are treating language as a strategic capability. They are connecting content creation, governance, customer insights, and market performance into systems that can continuously improve customer experiences over time."The full report, including findings on revenue impact, market entry barriers, and how the highest-performing organizations are operating differently, is available to download here About the ResearchPhrase commissioned independent research among 550 senior business leaders across nine countries to better understand how organizations are approaching global expansion, content operations, customer experience, and AI adoption. Respondents represented organizations with more than 1,000 employees across North America, EMEA, and APAC and included C-suite executives, vice presidents, and senior management leaders across technology, financial services, manufacturing, and retail sectors.About PhrasePhrase is the world’s leading Language Intelligence Platform, helping global organizations move faster, reach more markets, and deliver content that feels local, relevant, and authentic.The Phrase Platform combines AI, agentic orchestration, and a headless, API-first architecture in one unified system. It applies the context that makes content perform in every market, including brand voice, quality standards, glossaries, prior translations, and cultural nuance. This means every team, in every region, can ship content that’s on-brand, on-point, and ready for any audience.Brands like Uber, Zendesk, and Volkswagen, along with leading LSPs, global SI partners, and thousands of other organizations, choose Phrase to accelerate international growth and turn global content into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.phrase.com Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTubeMEDIA CONTACTPamela GhosalE: pr@phrase.comT: +44 20 7150 6886

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