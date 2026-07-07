Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Legacy Tour Returns to Northern California July 11–12

42nd logo Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation logo BPIR Oakland Rodeo in Castro Valley, CA BPIR Ladies Steer Undecorating Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

America's longest-running African American touring rodeo brings championship competition, living history, and family entertainment back to the Bay Area

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation's longest-running African American touring rodeo association, returns to Northern California on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026, with two action-packed performances beginning at 2:30 p.m. each day at Rowell Ranch Rodeo Park in Castro Valley.

As part of its 42nd Anniversary Legacy Tour, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo continues a national tradition that has celebrated the history, achievements, and enduring contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls since 1984. More than a rodeo, the event is a living tribute to a legacy that helped shape the American West while inspiring new generations through education, athletic excellence, and cultural pride.

Founded by the late Lu Vason and named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, inventor of the sport of bulldogging, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo remains the nation's only touring African American rodeo association. What began as a vision to preserve an overlooked chapter of American history has grown into one of the country's most respected and culturally significant rodeo events, drawing thousands of spectators each year while earning national recognition for its impact on Western heritage, youth engagement, and community outreach.

"For more than four decades, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has preserved a chapter of American history that deserves to be celebrated," said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. "Our return to Northern California is an opportunity to honor the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls, showcase some of the nation's finest rodeo athletes, and bring families together for a weekend that celebrates culture, courage, and the enduring spirit of the American West. Oakland has long been one of the cornerstones of our Legacy Tour, and we are excited to continue that tradition."

Fans will experience the excitement and tradition of professional rodeo through a full slate of championship events, including heart-pounding bull riding, the skill and precision of ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and team roping, along with the speed and agility showcased in barrel racing and breakaway roping. The rodeo also features the fan-favorite Ladies Steer Undecorating, a signature event unique to the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, as well as youth rodeo competitions that highlight the next generation of talented cowboys and cowgirls carrying on the legacy of the sport.

Beyond the arena, guests will enjoy an authentic Western experience featuring food vendors, shopping, educational exhibits, family activities, and opportunities to learn about the vital role African Americans played in shaping the history of the American West. Whether attending for the first time or continuing a family tradition, visitors will experience a celebration of culture, community, and Western heritage unlike any other.

In addition to the excitement inside the arena, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation continues its commitment to empowering the next generation through education and community engagement. On Saturday, the Foundation will host a special youth leadership workshop for more than 150 young adults in partnership with Anti-Violence Venture (AVV). Through interactive sessions focused on bullying prevention, emotional intelligence, leadership development, and career opportunities in agriculture, participants will gain practical life skills while learning about the rich legacy and future opportunities within the Western industry. The program reflects the Foundation's ongoing mission to inspire, educate, and create pathways for young people both inside and outside the rodeo arena.

Following its Northern California stop, the Legacy Tour heads south for the Los Angeles Soul Country Rodeo Experience, a full weekend celebrating Black Western heritage, championship rodeo, and soul country music at the Industry Hills Expo Center in the City of Industry.

Advance tickets for the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Oakland are available now, with Children's tickets priced at $30, Adult General Admission at $50, Reserved Seating at $55, and Box Seats at $65. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of special discounted rates, making the rodeo an ideal outing for families, churches, scout troops, youth organizations, businesses, and community groups looking to experience an unforgettable weekend of championship rodeo action, history, and entertainment together.

Authorized Bay Area Ticket Outlets

• Marcus Books 3900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way Oakland, CA 94609

• Rowell Saddlery 9725 Dublin Canyon Road Castro Valley, CA 94552

• Mississippi Catfish 5929 San Pablo Dam Road El Sobrante, CA 94803

• Relieve Cryotherapy 3700 Delta Fair Boulevard, Suite J Antioch, CA 94509

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, vendor information, or group sales, contact: Sheri Vason Coordinator, Assistant Producer 925-230-8082 svason@billpickettrodeo.com For complete event information and tickets, visit www.billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is the nation’s premier African American touring rodeo association. Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West, BPIR is proudly led today by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, making it the only African American touring rodeo association in the world owned and operated by a Black woman. Touring major cities across the United States annually, BPIR presents world class rodeo competition while serving as a powerful cultural platform advancing national and global awareness of Black Western heritage.

About the BPIR Foundation

The BPIR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo dedicated to education, youth outreach, and preserving the legacy of Black Western heritage. Through scholarships, mentorship initiatives, and community programming such as Rodeo for Kidz Sake, the Foundation works to create meaningful opportunities for young people while advancing awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

BPIR returns to the west coast in Oakland July 11 & 12 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.