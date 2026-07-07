PACE Anti-Piracy Announces Fusion 6, Simplifying Software Protection for Modern Development Teams

Fusion 6 introduces the next generation of software protection, making advanced application security easier to deploy than ever before. Designed for modern software development, Fusion integrates naturally into existing build systems while automatically tuning protection for security and performance. Fusion uniquely protects each application by integrating anti-tamper technology directly into the software, making reverse engineering significantly more difficult.

Introduces Fusion Express, Standalone application protection, and new iLok Licensing pricing tiers.

Fusion 6 simplifies software protection, making it easier for developers to protect their innovation as their products, businesses, and security needs evolve.” — Allen Cronce, Founder and CTO

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy, the trusted leader in software licensing and application protection, today announced the release of Fusion 6, a major advancement to its Fusion Software Security platform. Built on a redesigned architecture, Fusion 6 makes advanced application protection significantly easier to deploy and, for the first time, allows software publishers to use Fusion either as a standalone application protection solution or together with iLok Licensing . The release also introduces Fusion Express , a new solution that strengthens software licensing with hardened license enforcement.Together with new Starter, Standard, and Premium pricing for the iLok Licensing platform, the release represents PACE's most accessible and flexible approach to software licensing and intellectual property protection to date.A Unified Platform for Software Licensing and ProtectionEvery commercial software application is different. Some developers simply need trusted software licensing, while others require hardened license protection or comprehensive application security to defend valuable intellectual property.Fusion 6 expands PACE's software security platform, making it easier for developers to adopt the level of protection that best fits their applications. Together, iLok Licensing and Fusion provide a natural progression from trusted software licensing to hardened license protection and comprehensive software protection as products and businesses evolve.Start with Trusted Software LicensingFor many software publishers, the journey begins with the iLok Licensing Wrapper, the fastest way to integrate trusted software licensing into an existing application with minimal engineering effort. As part of the iLok Licensing platform, Wrapper enables developers to quickly monetize their software without modifying application source code.Add Hardened License ProtectionBuilt on the new Fusion 6 architecture, Fusion Express extends iLok Licensing by integrating protected license enforcement directly into the application build process. Designed specifically for iLok Licensing customers, Fusion Express combines hardened license checks with integrated anti-tamper protection, making software significantly more resistant to licensing attacks while requiring only minimal changes to existing development workflows.Protect Your Software InnovationFor software publishers whose competitive advantage lives inside their applications, Fusion delivers PACE's most comprehensive software protection. Fusion defends proprietary algorithms, business logic, and critical application code against reverse engineering, tampering, and unauthorized modification.For the first time, Fusion can be deployed independently of iLok Licensing, enabling software publishers to protect valuable intellectual property even when software licensing is not required. For organizations that need both application protection and trusted license enforcement, Fusion continues to integrate seamlessly with iLok Licensing to provide a comprehensive defense against piracy, tampering, and reverse engineering.Built for Modern Software DevelopmentFusion 6 represents the most significant advancement to the Fusion platform since its introduction.Designed around the realities of modern software engineering, Fusion integrates naturally into existing build environments, applies protection from the first build, and automatically tunes protection to balance security and performance. The result is stronger, more consistent application protection with substantially less developer effort.Whether protecting software from reverse engineering or strengthening license enforcement, Fusion 6 enables development teams to deploy advanced software security faster than ever before.New Pricing Makes Professional Licensing More AccessibleAlongside the Fusion 6 release, PACE is introducing new Starter, Standard, and Premium pricing tiers for the iLok Licensing platform, making trusted software licensing more accessible to organizations of every size.The new pricing structure lowers the barrier to entry for independent developers and growing software companies while providing a clear path toward Fusion Express and Fusion as software products, customer bases, and security requirements evolve."For over four decades, PACE has focused on protecting the innovation that drives the software industry," said Allen Cronce, Founder and CTO of PACE Anti-Piracy. "Fusion 6 represents one of our most significant advancements yet. We've simplified how developers adopt software protection, allowing them to start with trusted licensing, strengthen license enforcement as their products grow, and ultimately protect the intellectual property that differentiates their business, all within a single, integrated platform."Fusion 6, Fusion Express, and the new iLok Licensing pricing tiers are available beginning today.To learn more about Fusion 6, Fusion Express, and the iLok Licensing platform, visit www.paceap.com

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