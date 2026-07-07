Houston-Based Evelyne Launches Washable Modular Sofas Designed for Modern Family Living

To learn more, visit https://theevelyne.com.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many families, the sofa is where real life happens. It is where kids eat snacks, pets curl up after a walk, friends gather for movie night, and coffee, wine, or juice eventually spills. Yet many sofas are still designed as if the living room is supposed to be a showroom — beautiful to look at, but stressful to actually live with.That is exactly the problem Evelyne was created to solve. A sofa you don’t have to protect from your own family.Evelyne, a Houston-based direct-to-consumer furniture brand, has launched a new collection of washable modular sofas designed for modern families who want elevatedstyle without the anxiety of everyday messes. Built around comfort, flexibility, and practical durability, Evelyne’s modular sofas are made for homes with children, pets, guests, busy schedules, and real daily living.Evelyne’s mission is simple: make beautiful sofas that work for real life.“We created Evelyne because we believe a beautiful sofa should not make a home feel untouchable,” said Ryan Ng, Co-Founder of Evelyne. “Families should be able to enjoy their living room without worrying about every spill, snack, pet, or movie night.”Instead of designing a sofa that only looks good on delivery day, Evelyne focused on the common frustrations many families experience after buying furniture. Fabric stains too easily. Cushions lose shape. Covers cannot be removed. A fixed layout no longer fits after a move. Pets, kids, and daily use can turn an expensive sofa into a source of stress.Each Evelyne sofa is designed with removable and machine-washable covers, water- and stain-resistant performance fabrics, modular components, and tool-free assembly. The collection allows customers to rearrange, expand, or refresh their sofa over time instead of replacing the entire piece. Replacement covers also give families a way to change colors or recover from heavy wear without starting over.The modular design is especially useful for modern living. A sofa that works in one home may not work in the next. A customer may start with a compact setup, then later need a chaise, sectional, or larger U-shaped configuration as their home or family changes.“Most sofas are designed to look good on day one,” Ng added. “Evelyne was designed to keep working for real homes over time, with washable covers, performance fabrics, modular flexibility, and a frame built for long-term use.”With its launch, Evelyne is introducing a simple but timely idea: the best furniture should not make people live more carefully. It should help them live more comfortably.To learn more, visit https://theevelyne.com

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