Psychiatry Telemed Launches Statewide in Florida, Offering Affordable, Private Telepsychiatry With Appointments in Days

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychiatry Telemed , a Florida-based telepsychiatry practice, today announced its statewide launch and is now accepting new patients at psychiatrytelemed.com. The practice delivers expert psychiatric evaluation and medication management entirely online, removing the cost, wait times, and privacy concerns that keep many Floridians from getting mental health care.Through secure, HIPAA-compliant video visits, adults across Florida can connect with licensed psychiatric providers from the privacy of home — no waiting rooms, no insurance paperwork, and no long drives. Psychiatry Telemed treats common conditions including depression, anxiety, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, with care available within days rather than the weeks or months typical of traditional psychiatry.Three things set Psychiatry Telemed apart:• Privacy. Every appointment happens by secure video from wherever a patient feels most comfortable — no clinic lobby, no sign-in sheet, no one to run into. And because care is cash pay mental health , Psychiatry Telemed never files an insurance claim, so a patient's visits are never reported to their insurance company.• Transparent, affordable pricing. Visits are cash pay with no insurance required and no surprise bills: $299 for an initial evaluation and $149 for each follow-up. Patients know exactly what they'll pay before they ever log on.• Fast access. Instead of waiting weeks for a first appointment, new patients can typically be seen within days."Getting help shouldn't be the hardest part of getting better," said Kasey Born, Managing Partner of Psychiatry Telemed. "We've built a practice where someone can go from 'I think I need help' to sitting down with a licensed provider in a matter of days — privately, from home, and knowing exactly what it will cost before they start. That's the experience every patient deserves, and it's what we deliver across Florida."The idea for Psychiatry Telemed began with Steven Lockhart, who set out to remove the cost, complexity, and stigma that too often stand between people and psychiatric care."Anyone brave enough to ask for help should get the help they deserve," said Steven Lockhart of Psychiatry Telemed. "Everything we built starts from that idea — making that first step as private, affordable, and simple as it possibly can be."Psychiatry Telemed is accepting new patients now. Appointments can be scheduled at https://psychiatrytelemed.com/ or by calling (689) 399-2500.About Psychiatry TelemedPsychiatry Telemed is a Florida telepsychiatry practice making expert mental health care accessible, affordable, and private for adults across the state. Through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits, licensed psychiatric providers deliver diagnostic evaluations and ongoing medication management for conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and bipolar disorder — with transparent cash pay pricing and appointments available within days. Learn more or schedule at https://psychiatrytelemed.com Media ContactSteven Lockhart Healthcare Marketing / Psychiatry Telemed

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