New Jersey Awards $3.5 Million to Build Pipeline of Air Traffic Controllers, Address National Workforce Shortage

Funding to support training, research, and workforce development in aerospace fields at three New Jersey public colleges

[TRENTON, N.J. – July 7, 2026] — The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) today announced the awarding of $3.5 million under the New Jersey Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (NJ AT-CTI) grant program. The grants are designed to grow the pipeline of aerospace professionals from New Jersey, primarily in civil aviation fields, and address a deepening national shortage of certified air traffic controllers.

To address workforce training needs, the FAA operates the Air-Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) in partnership with accredited colleges and universities that offer FAA-aligned aviation curricula. Graduates of AT-CTI programs are eligible to bypass some of the standard FAA Academy requirements, which helps accelerate their path into on-the-job training. Eligibility for the state NJ AT-CTI grant was contingent on active participation or plans to join the network of approved federal AT-CTI partner institutions.

Three public institutions of higher education from across the state were selected for NJ AT-CTI grants: Atlantic Cape Community College and Kean University are each awarded $1.5 million, and Warren County Community College is awarded $500,000.

“New Jersey public colleges and universities are critical to developing the next generation of aviation professionals and setting students up for a lifetime of advancement beyond their first job,” said Acting Secretary of Higher Education Margo Chaly. “By supporting institutions to build programs and enhance training opportunities that feed into FAA certification pathways, we are developing routes into well-paying, stable careers for residents who will serve New Jersey and the nation over the decades to come.”

The awarded institutions will leverage existing partnerships and their developing expertise to build out aviation and aerospace programming.

Atlantic Cape Community College will utilize funding to upgrade and expand the scope of its current FAA Standard Collegiate Training Initiative partnership to become an Enhanced AT-CTI partner. The college’s project will also support the development of additional FAA-aligned curriculum, advanced simulation training and dedicated instructional capacity.

“By strengthening and bridging the pathway from education to employment, this initiative will help Atlantic Cape prepare additional qualified air traffic controllers to meet today's workforce needs throughout the aviation industry,” said Jason Abreu, Ed.D., president of Atlantic Cape Community College. “As a member of the National Consortium for Advanced Aerospace Transportation, Technology and Training (NCAATTT) with more than 15 years of Air Traffic Control education experience, Atlantic Cape is one of the leading aviation education centers in New Jersey and in the mid-Atlantic region.”

Kean University will leverage the grant to create a new FAA-aligned Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management, expand its drone minor into a Drone Operations major and will house a Center for the Study of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). Additionally, the university will create a UAP-Drone Research Center at Kean's Skylands campus and, in partnership with government agencies and K-12 schools, develop a pre-college aviation and drone pipeline program.

"This grant will position Kean University as a regional leader in aviation and emerging aerospace technologies," said Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., president of Kean University. "We are grateful for the state's support as we build on Kean's commitment to innovation through new academic programs and research.”

Warren County Community College will develop its air traffic control certificate program, which is designed to seamlessly connect students to other FAA-certified AT CTI programs, including Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. The college will also introduce at least one airport management and operations course as part of the certificate program to expand job opportunities for students and provide additional pathways to advancement in the aviation field.

"We are profoundly grateful to OSHE for investing in the future of our aviation workforce," said Will Austin, Ed.D., president of Warren County Community College and founder of the College’s nationally recognized WarrenUAS program. "This initiative does more than just strengthen air traffic control and airport management programs; it fundamentally transforms the career trajectories of our students by providing them with access to world-class, accessible foundations right here in Northwest New Jersey before they advance to four-year partners."

According to FAA reported data, the civil aviation industry supports 173,000 jobs in New Jersey and generates an estimated $37 billion in statewide economic output.

Complementing the $3.5 million investment by OSHE, the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority also offers the Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program to support individuals who enter the field. Under the program, up to $100,000 in student loan redemption is available to air traffic controllers working for the FAA at eligible sites serving the region’s airspace.

These programs are funded through P.L. 2025, c.269 and the state’s Fiscal Year 2026 Appropriations Act.