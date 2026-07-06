ICYMI: Susan Jackson-Rafter: Gov. Ayotte is Betting on Data Centers. Granite Staters Will Pay the Price

In Case You Missed It, Nottingham resident Susan Jackson-Rafter wrote an OpEd for IndepthNH spotlighting Kelly Ayotte’s refusal to take on the push to build “costly” data centers, like the one proposed in Nottingham, where hundreds of Granite Staters voiced their opposition. Under Ayotte, electricity costs have already risen 15%, and data centers will only drive up prices even more at a time when working families can least afford it. Meanwhile, Ayotte signed a bill that opens up the door for data centers to expand across New Hampshire and failed to take action to protect Granite Staters from data center development — despite a series of proposed measures during the past legislative session that would have done so Read more: IndepthNH: Op-Ed: Gov. Ayotte is Betting on Data Centers. Granite Staters Will Pay the Price The debate over data centers isn’t just about technology. It’s about who pays the price when massive corporations come looking for land to develop costly electricity- and water-guzzling data centers.

That’s why thousands of people signed on to the petition opposing the proposed data center in Nottingham, and why hundreds of residents packed a public hearing to voice their concerns.

It’s also the reason people have formed a coalition to oppose data centers in NH. But none of that seems to concern Governor Kelly Ayotte, who has yet to take any action to stop their development. She even signed a bill that opens up the door for data to expand all over our state.

Under Governor Ayotte, electricity costs have risen nearly 15%. Data centers only add more pressure to Granite Staters already struggling to afford electricity.

For hardworking families who are facing skyrocketing housing costs, higher grocery bills, and increased utility expenses, that should be a nonstarter. Yet, Gov. Ayotte is willing to leave the door open to projects that could drive costs even higher.

For a state that prides itself on local control, that’s exactly the wrong approach. If this previous legislative session is any indication of the next one, Republican lawmakers at the State House will introduce numerous pieces of legislation next session to greenlight the construction of data centers.

If any of those bills pass, communities will be forced to grapple with the long-term consequences of developments designed to serve the demands of Big Tech companies, not local residents.

Granite Staters shouldn’t have to subsidize projects that benefit some of the largest corporations in the world while they struggle to make ends meet.

If Kelly Ayotte truly cared about ensuring energy costs don’t continue to rise under her watch, she wouldn’t be embracing developments that will place even greater strain on our electric grid and drive up energy costs even higher.

At a time when families need relief from rising costs and communities are fighting to preserve their right to determine their own future, New Hampshire needs leaders willing to stand with residents — not corporations.

Kelly Ayotte’s refusal to take on these data centers shows she has chosen the wrong side.

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