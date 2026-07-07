From Hospital Beds to Healing "Edventures": How a Father's Invention is Transforming Pediatric Care Across America

Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets feature over 65 interactive games and educational activities, transforming standard pediatric hospital beds into comforting, anxiety-reducing healing environments.

Playtime Edventures launches clinical disposable interactive bedding for ERs & expands interactive reusable sheets to shelters, foster homes.

We are bringing immediate comfort and play to children facing trauma, extending our reach from hospital beds directly into emergency rooms, shelters, and first responders. Founder, Playtime Edventures” — Kevin Gatlin

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIRVIEW, NC — July 7, 2026 — Playtime Edventures, the recognized leader in pediatric interactive therapy bedding, today announced a major national expansion of its interactive therapeutic textile line and its distribution footprint. Originally engineered to help young patients cope with the stress and anxiety of extended hospital stays, the company’s innovative bedding is now providing comfort and distraction to children in over 100+ hospitals, while rapidly expanding into women’s shelters, foster homes, juvenile detention centers, pediatric summer camps, and first responder vehicles nationwide.The core of Playtime Edventures’ success lies in its uniquely designed interactive reusable bed sheets, which feature over 65 interactive games, educational layout patterns, and therapeutic activities. These vibrant designs instantly and magically transform a cold, sterile medical bed into a comforting “edventure” where kids can play, learn, sleep, and most importantly, heal. By shifting a child’s focus from clinical anxiety to familiar, engaging games, the bedding serves as a non-pharmacological tool that eases tension for patients, parents, and healthcare providers alike.Driven by the massive success of the reusable line, the pediatric medical community sought an agile alternative for high-turnover clinical environments. In response to direct requests from leading pediatric councils, Playtime Edventures has officially launched its highly anticipated clinical disposable product line this year. Engineered specifically for rapid-use environments like emergency rooms and pre-surgery holding areas, the company now offers a twin-size Playtime Disposable Sheet , a Playtime Interactive Disposable Pillowcase, and Disposable Interactive Exam Table Paper This medical-grade disposable line brings the exact same stress-reducing, game-rich layouts into short-stay clinical zones, ensuring that a child’s very first interaction in an emergency or pre-op setting is defined by play rather than fear. Disposable exam paper and pillowcases enable clinics and emergency centers to maintain strict hygiene protocols while immediately reducing the physiological barriers associated with white-coat syndrome.“What started as a father’s personal mission to comfort a friend's son who was in the hospital has grown into a multi-setting therapeutic framework,” said Kevin Gatlin, the Founder of Playtime Edventures. “Anxiety doesn’t just happen in a long-term hospital bed. It happens when a child enters a shelter, when they are transitioning into a foster home, when they are in a juvenile detention setting, or when they are being treated in the back of an ambulance. By expanding our reach and launching our disposable line, we are ensuring that no matter where a child faces a stressful transition or crisis, they have an immediate gateway to play and comfort.”About Playtime EdventuresPlaytime Edventures is the pioneer in manufacturing interactive, anxiety-reducing pediatric bedding and surface covers. Founded by a dedicated father seeking a better way to comfort children during stressful medical and transitional events, the company’s products are utilized in over 100 hospitals, pediatric clinics, shelters, and emergency response environments nationwide. Featuring dozens of interactive games and educational tools, Playtime Edventures turns regular bed sheets, pillowcases, and exam surfaces into powerful therapeutic environments that help children play, learn, sleep, and heal.To explore partnership opportunities, request product samples for your medical facility, or review the clinical specs of the new disposable line, visit the website or contact the media desk below.Media & Commercial Sales Contact: Kevin GatlinCompany Name: Playtime Edventures / Playtime Therapy Sheets FoundationCity/State: Fairview, North Carolina, USAWebsite: www.PlaytimeEdventures.com - Playtime Edventures Commercial Portal

CBS News - Playtime Bed Sheets - In Children's Hospitals

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