GTC Consulting Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001 for Telehealth Service Delivery System

Commemorative rendering of U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001 for the Telehealth Service Delivery System.

Patent reflects nearly ten years of innovation in coordinated digital healthcare and supports future collaboration across the evolving telehealth ecosystem.

We believe the future of healthcare will be defined by connected, collaborative, and intelligent models of care, and we're excited to help shape that future.” — Benjamin Mink, Founder & President

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTC Consulting today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001, titled "Telehealth Service Delivery System," by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Originating from a June 16, 2016 priority filing, the patent has approximately eleven years of remaining patent term and represents nearly a decade of research, innovation, and perseverance.

The patented technology generally relates to systems and methods for facilitating secure, synchronous telehealth encounters through a coordinated digital environment that enables collaboration among patients and a plurality of healthcare providers. At a high level, the patent encompasses concepts involving authenticated provider participation, coordinated treatment and maintenance planning, remote patient monitoring capabilities, and collaborative virtual care workflows designed to support modern models of healthcare delivery and the continued evolution of connected digital health ecosystems.

Over the past decade, healthcare has undergone a profound digital transformation. Telehealth has evolved from a niche capability into an integral component of modern care delivery. At the same time, remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices, artificial intelligence, and collaborative digital workflows have become increasingly central to how healthcare is delivered across the world.

GTC Consulting believes this continued evolution underscores the importance of intellectual property surrounding the foundational architecture that enables secure, coordinated, and scalable digital care. As healthcare organizations continue investing in virtual care, connected technologies, and next-generation clinical collaboration, the Company believes strategic intellectual property will remain an increasingly important component of healthcare innovation.

"When we filed the original priority application in 2016, telehealth occupied a very different place in healthcare than it does today," said Benjamin Mink, Founder and President of GTC Consulting and co-inventor of the patent. "Over the past decade, we've watched digital healthcare rapidly evolve toward increasingly connected, collaborative, and technology-enabled models of care. We believe intellectual property surrounding the foundational architecture of coordinated digital healthcare will continue to become increasingly important as healthcare systems, technology companies, and innovators shape the next generation of care delivery. We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of those conversations and look forward to what lies ahead."

The patent was co-invented by Kelly Mink and Benjamin Mink and reflects years of collaboration, guidance, and support from trusted advisors, mentors, legal counsel, industry professionals, and family members whose encouragement helped bring the vision to fruition.

Since the patent's issuance, GTC Consulting has engaged in discussions with healthcare organizations, innovators, strategic partners, investors, and healthcare leaders in the United States and internationally regarding opportunities to advance coordinated digital healthcare. While these discussions remain ongoing, they reflect continued interest in technologies that support secure, scalable, and collaborative models of digital care delivery.

As GTC Consulting looks to the future, the Company remains committed to pursuing strategic partnerships that accelerate the advancement of coordinated digital healthcare and support its long-term vision of expanding its innovation portfolio as healthcare continues to converge around virtual care, connected medical technologies, intelligent clinical workflows, and next-generation digital health technologies.

About GTC Consulting

GTC Consulting is a healthcare consulting firm specializing in healthcare regulatory compliance, controlled substance compliance, healthcare operations, and emerging healthcare technologies. Through decades of experience working with healthcare organizations throughout the United States, GTC Consulting remains committed to helping clients navigate complex regulatory environments while supporting innovation across the evolving healthcare ecosystem.

For inquiries regarding strategic partnerships, licensing, investment, or other collaboration opportunities related to this technology, please contact info@gtcconsults.com and include your name, organization, location/region, and a brief description of your inquiry.

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