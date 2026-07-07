Slovenian Prison System at the Annual Meetings of EuroPris and the Council of Europe in Malta

SLOVENIA, July 7 - The meetings, held between 2 and 4 June 2026, focused this year on the issues of overcrowding in prison systems, the management of individuals with specific needs, addressing staffing challenges, and the introduction of innovative technological solutions.

The first part of the event was dedicated to the 15th Annual General Meeting of the EuroPris organization (AGM). Directors-General of European prison administrations focused on matters of organizational resilience and managing systemic pressures. In the framework of professional workshops, special emphasis was placed on the challenges of prison overcrowding, as well as searching for innovative technical solutions and designing appropriate policies to manage the phenomenon of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) in correctional environments. A significant focus was also placed on presenting the experiences and resilience of the Ukrainian prison system under crisis conditions. Additionally, elections for the organization’s new President and the Board took place during the meeting.

This was followed by the two-day 31st Council of Europe Conference of Directors of Prison and Probation Services (CDPPS), which was held this year under the title "Persons with Specific Needs and Vulnerabilities". Through four core thematic workshop sessions, experts and heads of administrations addressed the challenges that prison and probation systems face when dealing with the most vulnerable groups:

Foreign Nationals in the Correctional System: Discussions addressed language barriers, risks of social isolation, and the high proportion of foreign nationals considering the changing demographic structure of incarcerated persons in Europe.

Women in Prisons and Subject to Alternative Sanctions: Emphasis was placed on the consistent implementation of international standards (the Bangkok Rules), taking gender specificities into account during sentencing and the execution of sanctions, as well as the role of alternative sanctions in the community, where Slovenia demonstrates good practices. This workshop was co-moderated by the Director-General of the Slovenian Probation Administration, dr. Danijela Mrhar Prelić.

Older Incarcerated Persons: Challenges regarding the adaptation of prison infrastructure, specific healthcare provision, and dealing with cognitive impairments (such as dementia) among older prisoners were presented.

Cooperation Between Prison and Probation Services: The concept of continuity of care was highlighted, along with the necessity of coordinated planning, information sharing, and joint interventions between institutions, which directly reduces the risk of reoffending upon release.

During the conference, the latest documents, and activities of the Council of Europe in the fields of prison education, mental health, and the integration of artificial intelligence into criminal justice were also presented to the participants. In the concluding section of the conference, Director-General Denis Perše participated in a round table panel discussing future challenges in European prison systems. To conclude, participants listened to presentations of the lived experiences of incarcerated individuals, while closing remarks were delivered by Christopher Siegersma (CEO of the Maltese Correctional Services Agency) and Alan Mitchell (President of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment - CPT).

The participation of the Slovenian delegates in both events represents an important contribution to the international professional dialogue and reinforces the development of a humane, just, and efficient correctional system. Such active engagement confirms the reputation and visibility of the Slovenian correctional system as a stable partner within the international professional community. The gathering once again served as a key platform for transferring international standards and best practices into daily practice in Slovenia.