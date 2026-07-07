Hanboost T1 Launches on Kickstarter: A Pocket-Sized Laser Engraver for Makers and Creative Professionals

The Hanboost T1 isn't just a tool; it’s a catalyst for imagination, designed to put professional-grade fabrication power directly into the hands of creators everywhere.” — The Hanboost Development Team

803 8TH ST PADUCAH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 2026 — Hanboost has officially launched the Hanboost T1 on Kickstarter, a pocket-sized laser engraver engineered for DIY makers, creative professionals, hobbyists, educators, and small business owners. Combining a fully enclosed, compact design with USB-C versatility and high-precision output, the Hanboost T1 is set to make professional-grade personalization more accessible than ever before.

Unleash Creativity, Anywhere

As the demand for personalized goods continues to surge, creators are seeking tools that offer flexibility without the constraints of traditional, bulky desktop equipment. The Hanboost T1 bridges this gap, offering a lightweight, portable alternative that fits into any backpack.

Ultra-Compact Design: Measuring just 115 × 115 × 115 mm and weighing a mere 380 g, it is designed for maximum portability.

USB-C Power: With standard USB-C power delivery, the device runs effortlessly off a laptop, portable power bank, or standard wall charger—perfect for home studios, workshops, classrooms, and pop-up market events.

Professional Precision in Your Pocket

Despite its diminutive size, the Hanboost T1 delivers 0.05 mm precision, enabling the creation of intricate logos, QR codes, fine typography, and complex artwork. It is compatible with a wide array of materials, including:

Wood, leather, cork, and kraft paper

Fabric and coated acrylic

Aluminum business cards and various coated craft materials

The T1 is available in a 500 mW standard version and a 1.6 W Pro version, with a replaceable laser module system that allows for future upgrades as your skills grow.

Intuitive for Beginners, Powerful for Pros

Hanboost has prioritized a frictionless user experience. The T1 is fully compatible with industry-standard software such as LightBurn and LaserGRBL, while also offering a dedicated mobile app for those who prefer a streamlined, on-the-go workflow. A manual focusing mechanism with clear reference indicators ensures perfect results across different material thicknesses.

Safety-First Engineering

Unlike many open-frame engravers, the Hanboost T1 features a fully enclosed housing equipped with an OD4+ protective viewing window. This design allows users to watch the creative process in real-time while minimizing exposure to laser light. Furthermore, the device includes an active cooling system and an automatic tilt-detection sensor that instantly cuts power if the unit is accidentally tipped, making it ideal for home and educational environments.

Empowering Small Business and Customization

The Hanboost T1 is the ultimate tool for those looking to launch or scale a custom product brand without the need for industrial-grade machinery. From event-based engraving at craft fairs to small-batch production of keychains and leather accessories, the T1 provides a professional edge in a portable package.

Join the Campaign on Kickstarter

The Hanboost T1 is now live on Kickstarter. Early supporters can secure exclusive pricing before the official retail launch:

Visit the Hanboost T1 Kickstarter Campaign

Early Bird Rewards: Starting at US$89 for the T1 and US$109 for the T1 Pro.

(Note: Early Bird tiers are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.)

About Hanboost

Hanboost develops innovative digital fabrication tools for makers, educators, and creative entrepreneurs. Our mission is to lower the barrier to professional-grade creativity through compact, user-friendly, and accessible technology.

Media & Marketing Inquiries

This release and the global launch campaign are managed and executed by the full-service marketing agency Blue Bird Digital. We specialize in driving growth and visibility for innovative tech brands on the global stage.

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