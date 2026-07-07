Funding Opportunity: State and Territory Programs for Dementia-Specific Respite for Caregivers of Individuals Living With Dementia

Applications due Monday, August 3, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging: Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - State and Territory Programs for Dementia-Specific Respite. Up to 30 awardees will receive a total of up to $2,000,000 per year for a three-year project.

A new component of ADPI, the State and Territory Programs for Dementia-Specific Respite, supports states that either do not currently have statewide dementia-specific respite programs in creating them, or those in a position to meaningfully improve and expand existing programs. Cooperative agreements under this grant will expand supports for family caregivers by delivering dementia-specific respite services through the aging services network, including state units on aging, area agencies on aging, and other network providers.

This initiative supports the broader availability and use of dementia-specific respite care through the Older Americans Act and the state-implemented National Family Caregiver Support Program, particularly for caregivers with limited access to respite or related services who would benefit from relief and support in managing caregiving responsibilities.

ACL will host an informational call on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 4:30-5:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free dial-in: 888-889-5009

Passcode: 6046249

If you are unable to attend, a recording of the call will be available at 800-814-6745 after the session.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to aoa.oaa@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-ADPI-0036, “Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - State and Territory Programs for Dementia Specific Respite,” posted July 2, 2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.