Nayarit’s Resorts Named Among Travel + Leisure’s Best Resorts in Mexico

RIVIERA NAYARIT, MEXICO, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nayarit continues to strengthen its position as one of Mexico’s leading luxury travel destinations, with six of its acclaimed resorts recognized in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards list of the Best Resorts in Mexico.The recognized properties include Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Collection; Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita; Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa; Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa; Conrad Punta de Mita; and One&Only Mandarina.The annual World’s Best Awards, voted on by Travel + Leisure readers, celebrate the hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, and travel experiences that continue to define excellence in global hospitality. For Nayarit, the inclusion of six resorts reflects the destination’s growing reputation for exceptional service, elevated design, world-class wellness, culinary excellence, and meaningful connections to nature and culture.“This marks Nayarit’s largest inclusion of properties in this ranking. It is a proud moment for Nayarit and a reflection of the extraordinary quality of our hospitality industry,” said Juan Enrique Suárez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of Nayarit. “Each of these resorts represents the warmth, service, sophistication, and natural beauty that make our destination so special. We congratulate their teams for continuing to position Nayarit among the best in Mexico and the world.”From the exclusive enclave of Punta de Mita to the lush coastal setting of Mandarina, Nayarit offers travelers a collection of luxury experiences that appeal to a wide range of markets, including romance, wellness, family travel, destination weddings, culinary travel, and high-end leisure.For travel advisors and tour operators in the United States and Canada, the recognition further reinforces Nayarit’s value as a destination with a diverse and premium hospitality portfolio, supported by expanding air connectivity, strong destination infrastructure, and a growing collection of experiences that go beyond the beach.With more than 200 miles of Pacific coastline, luxury resorts, surf towns, cultural communities, outdoor adventure, wellness retreats, and acclaimed gastronomy, Nayarit continues to attract travelers seeking authentic, elevated, and spacious escapes in Mexico.###About NayaritLocated along Mexico’s Pacific coast, Nayarit is a fast-growing tourism destination known for its blend of luxury, nature, and cultural authenticity. Home to the Riviera Nayarit, the state features more than 300 kilometers of coastline with world-class resorts, boutique hotels, surf towns, and protected natural areas, alongside nine Pueblos Mágicos and rich indigenous heritage. With expanding air connectivity through Tepic International Airport and a strong focus on sustainability, Nayarit continues to position itself as a global destination offering diverse, high-quality travel experiences.About ENroute CommunicationsENroute Communications is a communications and public relations agency specializing in travel, tourism, and lifestyle brands. With a focus on results-driven storytelling, media relations, and integrated marketing strategies, the agency partners with destinations, hotels, and tourism organizations to elevate brand visibility and reputation across key international markets. ENroute combines deep industry expertise with a global network of media and trade contacts to deliver measurable impact, from high-value editorial coverage to award-winning campaigns that position clients competitively in an evolving travel landscape.

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