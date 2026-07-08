Global gaming gift card and voucher demand rises 64% as players embrace more flexible digital spending

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AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global demand for gaming gift cards and vouchers continues to accelerate as players increasingly use them to manage spending across digital entertainment. New data from G2A.COM, the world's largest digital entertainment marketplace, shows global gaming gift card purchases rose 64% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, increasing from more than 1 million to over 1.7 million.

The UK emerged as one of G2A.COM's standout markets, with gaming gift card and voucher purchases rising 92%, from more than 85,000 to over 160,000, highlighting growing demand for more flexible ways to manage digital entertainment spending.

Released ahead of National Video Games Day, the findings suggest gaming spending is becoming more planned and evenly distributed throughout the year. Rather than concentrating spending around a single launch day, consumers are increasingly using gift cards to budget ahead of major game releases while continuing to fund subscriptions, downloadable content (DLC), and in-game purchases throughout the year.

That behavior is reflected in what consumers are choosing. Razer Gold, PlayStation Network, and Steam remained among the most popular gaming gift cards during the first half of 2026. Activity rose around major platform events, including Steam Sales, Steam's Medieval Fest, and key releases across console and subscription platforms.

The findings highlight a broader evolution in how consumers access digital entertainment. Digital gift cards have become an increasingly popular way to store and spend value, offering greater flexibility across console networks, digital storefronts, and subscription services.

Beyond gift cards, G2A.COM's marketplace data indicates continued growth across digital gaming. Purchases of gaming-related items increased by 25% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. These purchases included various vouchers, games, downloadable content (DLC), and gaming gift cards, with top-selling titles in the first half of 2026 including Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition, ARC Raiders, and Resident Evil Requiem.

The UK remained one of G2A.COM's fastest-growing gaming markets, with total gaming-related items purchases increasing 39%, from more than 550,000 to almost 800,000. Germany recorded similarly strong growth, with purchases rising 40%, from more than 650,000 to over 900,000.

Looking ahead, blockbuster game launches and major retail moments such as Black Friday and Christmas are expected to sustain this momentum throughout the second half of 2026. Early marketplace activity already reflects that trend. G2A.COM has seen Xbox Game Pass sales increase around launches, including Forza Horizon 6 and Subnautica 2, while PlayStation gift card purchases reached record levels during the Grand Theft Auto VI pre-sale period. Together, these trends show that gift cards are becoming an increasingly important way for gamers to plan, access, and manage digital entertainment throughout the year.

Katarzyna Jakubiec, Chief Business Officer at G2A.COM, said:

"The sharp growth in gaming gift card purchases shows how player behavior is changing and how consumers are engaging with digital entertainment. Gaming is no longer defined by a single purchase at launch. Players are planning around a broader mix of experiences, from downloadable content and subscriptions to seasonal releases and in-game items.

Gift cards support that shift by giving consumers greater control. They help players set a budget, choose when to spend, and decide whether to put that value towards a major release, additional content, or ongoing services. That flexibility is becoming increasingly important as gaming evolves into year-round entertainment.

As blockbuster releases and peak shopping periods approach, we expect gaming gift cards to play an even bigger role in how consumers manage digital entertainment spending. The growth we're seeing in both the UK and globally reflects a broader move towards choice, convenience, and trusted access."

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, serving over 35 million users from 180 countries with more than 200 million visits in 2025. As a true gateway to digital entertainment and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, G2A.COM gives access to over 125,000 digital offerings, including games, DLCs, in-game items, and non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers from all over the world. A compliance-driven organization audited by Deloitte for over a decade, G2A.COM is a leader in online security, recognized by the prestigious American CNP Award alongside industry giants like Microsoft and PayPal. Today, the company is a key gateway for recognized global brands, leveraging its scalable infrastructure to drive the next phase of e-commerce through agentic AI and global M&A - continuously expanding its role as the Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world.

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