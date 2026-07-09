Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Spotlights Its Farmers Market, a One-of-a-Kind Destination in Downtown Hershey

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

From farm-fresh produce and artisan foods to handcrafted goods and local finds, our Farmers Market brings the best of the community together each week.

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tucked beneath the bustling Food Hall of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square , the Farmers Market is a destination all its own. Open Thursday through Saturday on the lower level of the market's historic 25,000-square-foot building, the Farmers Market is home to a diverse and ever-growing community of local vendors offering everything from certified organic produce and artisan baked goods to handcrafted soaps, specialty foods, fine art, and one-of-a-kind gifts.Unlike a traditional farmers market, the lower level of Hershey Fresh Market goes far beyond fresh produce. Visitors will find:Fresh & Local Foods: certified organic vegetables and fruits, farm-raised beef, pork and chicken, award-winning meats and aged cheeses, pure local honey, and cold-pressed juices.Specialty & Artisan Foods: handmade Italian pastries, custom charcuterie boards, gourmet mushrooms, premium olive oils and vinegars, small-batch wines, artisan pickles, specialty hot sauces, old-fashioned candies and brittles, and fresh guacamole and salsas.Handcrafted Goods & Gifts: all-natural dog treats, yarn and maker supplies, and one-of-a-kind gifts from local small businesses.Wellness & Beauty: handcrafted soaps, scrubs, bath bombs, and shampoo bars made with clean, locally inspired ingredients.Unique Gifts & Specialty Finds: artisan dog treats, quality yarns, maker supplies, and products you genuinely won't find anywhere else in Central PA.Every vendor at the Farmers Market is a local small business owner with a story worth knowing. Together, they represent the best of Central Pennsylvania's agricultural and artisan communities, united under one roof in a building that has served the Hershey community since 1936."The Farmers Market is the heart of everything we do here," said Casey Keshner, Director of Marketing, Hershey Fresh Market. "Every single vendor down there has poured something real into what they do, and when you walk through on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, you feel that. It's not just shopping — it's connecting with the people who grow your food, make your gifts, and pour their passion into every product on their table. We're so proud of this community and we love sharing it with everyone who walks through our doors."A full list of current Farmers Market vendors can be found at www.hersheyfreshmarket.com/farmersmarket Whether you're stocking your kitchen with the freshest local ingredients, hunting for a gift that actually means something, or just looking for a great reason to spend a morning in downtown Hershey, the Farmers Market is worth the visit — and worth coming back to.Farmers Market hours are as follows:Thursday: 9:00 am – 4:30 pmFriday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pmSaturday: 9:00 am – 4:30 pmGuests can stay up to date on new vendors, seasonal offerings, and upcoming events by following Hershey Fresh Market on social media or visiting www.hersheyfreshmarket.com About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareHoused in a beautifully restored building that has served the Hershey community since 1936, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in the heart of downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods across two floors. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit us at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

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