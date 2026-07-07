RESULTS Technology Ranked on 2026 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

RESULTS Ranks On The Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

RESULTS Technology Ranked As Top Managed IT Service Provider in Kansas

Being ranked among the Top 501 MSPs nationwide and #1 in Kansas validates our belief that relationships, expertise, and a relentless focus on client success make all the difference.” — Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESULTS Technology has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501—the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence.In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, RESULTS Technology has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart."This recognition belongs to our employees and clients” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. “Being ranked among the Top 501 MSPs nationwide and #1 in Kansas validates our belief that relationships, expertise, and a relentless focus on client success make all the difference. We're grateful for the trust we've earned and energized for the opportunities ahead."For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health—making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers."The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events."The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL. All MSP 501 organizations will be featured on the MSP Summit website along with aggregate data from the survey in what has become the most coveted editorial content in the technology industry.The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.BackgroundThe 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.About RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology is a family-owned, award-winning provider of managed IT compliance & cybersecurity services to the banking industry . RESULTS provides fully outsourced or supplemental technology services, layered cybersecurity services and more. RESULTS has been helping community banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency for more than 25 years. RESULTS is SOC 2 audited and the Endorsed IT Service Provider of the Community Bankers Association of Kansas, and Core Providers ASI, DCI and FPS GOLD.ABOUT CHANNEL PARTNERS, MSP SUMMIT AND THE MSP 501Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

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