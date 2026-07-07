TreImage and Tyto Flight Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Redefine Experiential Marketing Through Drone Entertainment

TreImage x Tyto Flight JV

TreImage and Tyto Flight unite to deliver next-generation drone entertainment and immersive brand experiences through a strategic joint venture.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TreImage LLC, a globally recognized licensing, branding, and strategic marketing agency, today announced a strategic joint venture with Tyto Flight , an innovative aerial entertainment company bringing years of industry expertise and a fresh creative vision to the rapidly growing drone show market.The partnership unites TreImage's extensive capabilities in licensing, brand development, sponsorships, celebrity partnerships, and experiential marketing with Tyto Flight's cutting-edge drone technology and creative aerial storytelling. Together, the companies will deliver premium, fully integrated activation experiences for brands, sports organizations, entertainment properties, municipalities, tourism boards, and live events across North America and beyond.More than a traditional partnership, the joint venture creates a full-service experiential marketing platform that combines strategic branding with next-generation aerial entertainment—offering clients an entirely new way to engage audiences, generate media attention, and create unforgettable moments."At TreImage, we're always looking for new ways to help brands create meaningful, memorable connections with their audiences," said Charles Singleton, CEO of TreImage. "Partnering with Tyto Flight allows us to combine world-class branding, licensing, and strategic partnerships with cutting-edge drone entertainment to deliver experiences that simply haven't existed before. Bernard and the Tyto team bring years of experience and an incredibly creative vision to the drone entertainment industry. Their ability to blend technology, storytelling, and flawless execution made this partnership a natural fit for TreImage. Together, we're creating a platform that gives brands, sports organizations, entertainment properties, municipalities, and live events an entirely new way to engage audiences through unforgettable aerial storytelling. We're incredibly excited about what the future holds for this partnership."Tyto Flight was founded by a team of experienced professionals with extensive backgrounds in drone technology, live event production, and creative execution. Tyto combines technical precision with innovative storytelling to create customized drone performances that elevate brand activations, sporting events, festivals, destination marketing campaigns, corporate celebrations, and large-scale public events."We are incredibly proud to form this unique partnership with our friends at TreImage," said Bernard Ozarowski, CEO of Tyto Flight. "Charles and his team have long stood as highly respected innovators in the licensing and brand space. We are excited to see this strategic alliance help us to align our creative acumen and proven drone show success with TreImage's branding expertise in unique, unforgettable activations."The partnership will focus on developing customized aerial experiences for product launches, concerts, sporting events, festivals, tourism campaigns, corporate celebrations, destination marketing initiatives, holiday events, and experiential marketing programs. By combining creative strategy, licensing expertise, and advanced drone technology, TreImage and Tyto Flight aim to establish a new benchmark for immersive brand engagement.As brands increasingly seek experiences that resonate beyond traditional advertising, TreImage and Tyto Flight are uniquely positioned to deliver visually spectacular, highly shareable activations that capture attention, inspire audiences, and create lasting impressions.----------------------About TreImageTreImage is a leading licensing, branding, and strategic marketing agency specializing in connecting brands, celebrities, intellectual property owners, manufacturers, retailers, and strategic partners through innovative licensing, sponsorship, and business development initiatives. Recognized as one of the world's Top 50 Licensing Agencies, TreImage creates meaningful partnerships that drive long-term brand growth across entertainment, sports, consumer products, lifestyle, and experiential marketing.----------------------About Tyto FlightTyto Flight is an innovative aerial entertainment company specializing in premium drone light shows and immersive visual experiences. Built by a team with years of expertise in drone technology, live event production, and creative storytelling, Tyto delivers customized aerial activations for brands, corporate clients, tourism organizations, sporting events, festivals, and municipalities. By combining technical excellence with bold creative execution, Tyto is redefining what's possible in live entertainment.----------------------

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