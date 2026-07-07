IAM Rail Division Strengthens Global Voice at ITF Railway Workers Steering Committee Meeting

The IAM Rail Division continued to strengthen its international partnerships as TCU/IAM National President Matt Hollis and IAM Special Assistant to the International President for the IAM Rail Division Josh Hartford recently represented the IAM and TCU/IAM at the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) Railway Workers Section Steering Committee (RWSSC) meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The meeting marked Hollis’ first as North American Co-Chair of the RWSSC, which brings together 149 affiliate unions from 90 countries representing more than 1.5 million railway workers worldwide.

Over two days, delegates discussed the development and implementation of a global vision for railway workers built around six key pillars established at the ITF 2024 Congress: equity, sustainability, accountability, safety, rights and the future of rail work.

“The challenges facing railway workers may differ from country to country, but our goals remain the same, safe workplaces, good jobs, strong unions and respect for every worker,” said Hollis. “Serving as North American Co-Chair is an opportunity to ensure TCU and IAM members have a strong voice in shaping the future of the global rail industry while learning from the experiences of our brothers and sisters around the world.”

Among the key discussions was a new report examining the experiences of railway workers with disabilities and long-term health conditions. The report found that many workers continue to face barriers, including inaccessible workplaces, insufficient reasonable accommodations, and limited employer support. It also highlighted safety concerns, particularly for workers in safety-critical positions who often lack the training and resources necessary to perform their jobs safely. Delegates emphasized the need for stronger workplace protections, improved implementation of disability rights, and increased union advocacy to create safer and more inclusive workplaces.

Committee members also received an update on the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Railway Technical Meeting held last September, the first global railway sector meeting convened by the ILO in more than three decades. The meeting marked an important step toward addressing critical issues affecting the rail industry, including workforce sustainability, safety, governance, and the long-term future of rail transportation.

Representatives from affiliates around the world shared updates on the successes and challenges facing railway workers in their respective regions. Discussions highlighted the impacts of ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine on transportation workers, as well as the economic and political pressures affecting rail systems worldwide.

Hollis and Hartford also provided updates on issues impacting IAM rail members in the United States, including developments involving the Long Island Rail Road, efforts to advance rail safety legislation, and the effects of policies under the Trump Administration on the nation’s rail industry.

“These international discussions reinforce that solidarity doesn’t stop at our borders,” said Hartford. “By working together with rail unions across the globe, we can share ideas, strengthen our advocacy, and continue fighting for safer workplaces and a stronger future for railway workers everywhere.”

The post IAM Rail Division Strengthens Global Voice at ITF Railway Workers Steering Committee Meeting appeared first on IAM Union.

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