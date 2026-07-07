NEW: Kelly Ayotte Won’t Answer for Alleged Abuse Happening Under Her Watch at Sununu Youth Services Center



New reporting from NHPR details that continuing allegations of abuse have persisted at the Sununu Youth Services Center under Kelly Ayotte’s watch. Fresh reports reveal that children have been “confined in their rooms for so long” that they’ve been forced to “urinate on the floor” and there has been “dried blood on walls where children had harmed themselves.”

There have been alleged reports of “significant bruising and lacerations” on children and the use of military-style training for guards, where some children have been illegally “held in restraints for 12 hours.” This disgusting pattern of alleged abuse has persisted under Ayotte’s watch for months now, yet her administration has instead attempted to claim that the abuse didn’t happen.

Despite Kelly’s claims that she has protected “access to critical services for kids,” she gutted funding for the Office of the Child Advocate, reduced staff capacity by nearly half, and ignored repeated warning signs from the independent watchdog about the dangers of doing so. Her budget cuts have also led to a dangerous shortage of youth counselors at the facility.

“Kelly Ayotte is a disgrace for failing New Hampshire’s most vulnerable children,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “These horrifying allegations that continue to surface are a result of Kelly’s reckless budget cuts. If Ayotte won’t stand up for our state’s vulnerable kids, then she certainly isn’t capable of standing up for anyone else.”